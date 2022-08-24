Inside JCPRD: New season of JCPRD program information now online

By David Markham

Summer’s heat is finally starting to fade away (we hope), so it’s time to start planning some fall and winter fun!

JCPRD’s September through December season of programming gets under way soon. This season includes more than 400 programs being offered by JCPRD through the final four months of 2022 and beyond.

These programs can be found online at JCPRD.com, and registrations are now being taken. Believe it or not, a few of the new season’s offerings have already filled, so browse and register today for your best choice of programs!

Highlights include a number of special events and activities such as:

September

October

November

Bonfire Bash (All Ages) on Nov. 4 at Meadowbrook Park and Clubhouse

Veterans Breakfast (All Ages) on Nov. 10 at Matt Ross Community enter

Friendsgiving (Ages 50 & Older) on Nov. 16 at Meadowbrook Park & Clubhouse

The Turkey Wobble (Ages 2-5 with Adult) on Nov. 18 at Meadowbrook Park & Clubhouse

Johnson County Museum Free Day (All Ages) on Nov. 23 at Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center

December

September through December program offerings range from arts and crafts to sports to nature activities and include leagues, classes, homeschool offerings, seminars, workshops, and trips. Included are programs for infants through senior adults. We also offer several winter break camps and programs.

50 Plus Travel programs continue to be very popular. Trips in the upcoming season include Extended Travel with upcoming trips to: Israel; Iceland and the Northern Lights; Switzerland, Austria & Bavaria; and more; as well as Day Trips and Social Outings to Boonville, Mo.; Liberty, Mo.; Abilene, Kan.,; New Theatre Restaurant; Independence, Mo., and more.

JCPRD continues to offer virtual programs, with an emphasis on 50 Plus offerings, which range from Yoga, to games, to arthritis exercise, to topics such as understanding Alzheimer’s, gardening, chair yoga, and more. A number of other programs are offered this way as well, ranging from gymnastics to computers, to exercise, and more. We’ve learned that virtual programs not only help participants physically isolate, but can also allow people to take classes with friends and relatives who live far away.

With cooler temperatures, fall and winter are also a great time to get out and explore JCPRD’s trails and parks.

To keep up on the latest happenings at JCPRD, consider liking our Facebook page, and / or subscribing to our free newsletters.