Inside JCPRD: New season of JCPRD program information now online

By David Markham
Summer’s heat is finally starting to fade away (we hope), so it’s time to start planning some fall and winter fun!
JCPRD’s September through December season of programming gets under way soon. This season includes more than 400 programs being offered by JCPRD through the final four months of 2022 and beyond.
These programs can be found online at JCPRD.com, and registrations are now being taken. Believe it or not, a few of the new season’s offerings have already filled, so browse and register today for your best choice of programs!
Highlights include a number of special events and activities such as:
September
- Overnight Fishing Saturday (All Ages) on Sept. 10 in Lexington Lake Park
- Live Well Age Well (Ages 50 & Older) on Sept. 14 at Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
- Kansas City Symphony Concert in the Park (All Ages) on Sept. 14 in Meadowbrook Park
- Fall Group Hayrides (All Ages) for organized groups by appointment only between Sept. 16 and Nov. 20 at Oak Ridge Parklands in Shawnee Mission Park
- Johnson County Museum Free Day (All Ages) on Sept. 17 at Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
- TimberRidge Adventure Race (All Ages) on Sept. 17 at Kill Creek Park
- Kansas City Symphony Concert in the Park (All Ages) on Sept. 24 near the Inclusive Playground in Shawnee Mission Park
- Movies in the Park – “Zootopia” (All Ages) on Sept. 30 in Meadowbrook Park
October
- Fall Public Hayrides (All Ages) Saturdays from Oct. 1 through Nov. 19 at Oak Ridge Parklands in Shawnee Mission Park for individuals and small groups.
- Special Event Chili Bingo (Ages 50 & Older) on Oct. 6 at the Roeland Park Community Center
- Gary L. Haller Memorial Golf Tournament (Ages 18 & Older) on Oct. 7 at Tomahawk Hills Golf Course
- Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration (All Ages) on Oct. 12 at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
- Witches Tea (Ages 50 & Older) on Oct. 13 at Meadowbrook Park & Clubhouse
- Trick-or-Cache Geocaching (All Ages) offered 3 times on Oct. 14 in Antioch Park
- Whimsical Woods (All Ages) offered 8 times on Oct. 15 in Ernie Miller Park
- Kansas City Symphony Concert in the Park (All Ages) on Oct. 19 near Shelter #1 in Heritage Park
- Mah Jongg Halloween Party (Ages 50 & Older) on Oct. 20 at Roeland Park Community Center
- Cars in the Park (All Ages) on Oct. 22 at Theatre in the Park
- Creepy Crawley Halloween Party (Ages 2-5) on Oct. 28 at Meadowbrook Park & Clubhouse
- JCPRD JamBOOree (Ages 14 & Under) in Heritage Park on Oct. 28
- Movies in the Park – “Monsters, Inc.” (All Ages) on Oct. 28 in Heritage Park (part of the JCPRD JamBooree event)
- Mildale Farm Fall Fest (All Ages) on Oct. 29
- Lanesfield School Fall Open House (All Ages) on Oct. 29 at Lanesfield Historic Site
November
- Bonfire Bash (All Ages) on Nov. 4 at Meadowbrook Park and Clubhouse
- Veterans Breakfast (All Ages) on Nov. 10 at Matt Ross Community enter
- Friendsgiving (Ages 50 & Older) on Nov. 16 at Meadowbrook Park & Clubhouse
- The Turkey Wobble (Ages 2-5 with Adult) on Nov. 18 at Meadowbrook Park & Clubhouse
- Johnson County Museum Free Day (All Ages) on Nov. 23 at Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
December
- Lanesfield School Christmas Concert (All Ages) on Dec. 10 at Lanesfield Historic Site
- Santa Storytime (All Ages with Adult) on Dec. 10 in Ernie Miller Park
- Winter Picnic (Ages 50 & Older) on Dec. 14 at Meadowbrook Park & Clubhouse
- Winter Solstice Celebration (All Ages) offered 4 times on Dec. 17 in Ernie Miller Park
- Snow Fun (Ages 2-5 with Adult) on Dec. 16 at Meadowbrook Park & Clubhouse
- Jingle Mingle (Ages 50 & Older) on Dec. 20 at Matt Ross Community Center
- Family Fun Holiday B-I-N-G-HO-HO-HO (All Ages) on Dec. 21 at Roeland Park Community Center
- Ring in the New Year (Ages 50 & Older) on Dec. 30 at Roeland Park Community Center
September through December program offerings range from arts and crafts to sports to nature activities and include leagues, classes, homeschool offerings, seminars, workshops, and trips. Included are programs for infants through senior adults. We also offer several winter break camps and programs.
50 Plus Travel programs continue to be very popular. Trips in the upcoming season include Extended Travel with upcoming trips to: Israel; Iceland and the Northern Lights; Switzerland, Austria & Bavaria; and more; as well as Day Trips and Social Outings to Boonville, Mo.; Liberty, Mo.; Abilene, Kan.,; New Theatre Restaurant; Independence, Mo., and more.
JCPRD continues to offer virtual programs, with an emphasis on 50 Plus offerings, which range from Yoga, to games, to arthritis exercise, to topics such as understanding Alzheimer’s, gardening, chair yoga, and more. A number of other programs are offered this way as well, ranging from gymnastics to computers, to exercise, and more. We’ve learned that virtual programs not only help participants physically isolate, but can also allow people to take classes with friends and relatives who live far away.
With cooler temperatures, fall and winter are also a great time to get out and explore JCPRD’s trails and parks.
