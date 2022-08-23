Your daily planner: Tuesday, Aug. 23

Goooood morning! Hope your week is going splendidly. Here’s a quick update on what’s happening today in and around Johnson County.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 86, Low: 64. Sunny with pleasantly calm winds in the afternoon.

Diversions

has opened at Union Station at 90 W. Pershing Road, Kansas City, Missouri. Exhibition details here. The Kansas City Royals are playing the Arizona Diamondbacks today at Kauffman Stadium. Game time is 7:10 p.m. Watch on Bally Sports Kansas City or listen at KCSP 610. Or, buy tickets here.

Public Agenda

The city of Shawnee is hosting a budget open house tonight from 6 to 8 p.m. at Monticello Library, 22435 W. 66th St., so the public can review the proposed budget for next year and ask questions.

is hosting a budget open house tonight from 6 to 8 p.m. at Monticello Library, 22435 W. 66th St., so the public can review the proposed budget for next year and ask questions. The Leawood Planning Commission meets tonight at 6 p.m. with plans to consider multiple changes to city code regarding pool cabanas and car washes. Agenda here.

Noteworthy