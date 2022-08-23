Your daily planner: Tuesday, Aug. 23

Goooood morning! Hope your week is going splendidly. Here’s a quick update on what’s happening today in and around Johnson County.
Forecast: ☀️ High: 86, Low: 64. Sunny with pleasantly calm winds in the afternoon.
Diversions
- “Maya: The Exhibition” has opened at Union Station at 90 W. Pershing Road, Kansas City, Missouri. Exhibition details here.
- The Kansas City Royals are playing the Arizona Diamondbacks today at Kauffman Stadium. Game time is 7:10 p.m. Watch on Bally Sports Kansas City or listen at KCSP 610. Or, buy tickets here.
Public Agenda
- The Lenexa City Council meets tonight at 7 p.m. with plans to discuss and potentially adopt the city’s 2023 budget. The city could also decide to levy a property tax rate that will exceed the revenue-neutral property tax rate of 25.938 mills for next year’s budget. Of note, Lenexa’s estimated mill levy is a 1.000 mill reduction from this year’s budget, dropping from 29.102 mills to 28.102 mills. Agenda here.
- The city of Shawnee is hosting a budget open house tonight from 6 to 8 p.m. at Monticello Library, 22435 W. 66th St., so the public can review the proposed budget for next year and ask questions.
- The Leawood Planning Commission meets tonight at 6 p.m. with plans to consider multiple changes to city code regarding pool cabanas and car washes. Agenda here.
Noteworthy
- India Fest has returned to Overland Park. The event brings about 8,000 people together for a day of culture and supporting small businesses. [KCTV]
- The Starbucks on the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City has closed permanently. The coffee giant did not give a reason for the abrupt decision. The staff at that franchise was the first in the metro to begin a unionization drive. [Kansas City Star]
