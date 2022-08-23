Higher enrollment, lower tax rate — Key takeaways from Shawnee Mission’s new budget

The Shawnee Mission board of education unanimously approved a $509 million budget for 2022-23 school year

The budget discussion at Monday’s board meeting included residents’ concerned about rising property taxes as well as district officials’ projections for a slight enrollment increase.

A complete budget breakdown including individual building assessments, notice of exceeding the revenue neutral rate and several other budget documents can be found on the district’s website here.

Here’s the Post’s breakdown of what you need to know.

Lower property tax rate

Shawnee Mission plans to lower its property tax rate for the coming year, though rising property values means homeowners will still pay roughly the same on their annual tax bill.

Based on the budget approved Monday night, SMSD is set to implement a mill levy, or property tax, rate of 49.332 mills, which is more than 2 mills lower than the 2021-22 rate of 51.667.

At that new rate, a homeowner with a home appraised at $300,000 will pay roughly $1,700 in property taxes to the district next year.

Despite a lowering of the mill rate, the district is on track to exceed the state-mandated revenue neutral rate.

That means that, even though the mill levy rate is going down, the district will exceed “the tax rate for the current tax year that would generate the same property tax revenue as levied the previous tax year,” as defined by the Kansas Legislature.

The board unanimously approved exceeding the revenue neutral rate. Mary Sinclair, the East area board member, was absent.

Shawnee Mission resident concerns

A handful of public commenters on Monday expressed concern about taxes to the board, while several others in the crowd at the meeting shared their agreement through clapping.

Some, like Laura Stack, said while a majority of her property tax bill goes to public schools, more and more of her friends appear to be taking their kids out of Shawnee Mission schools.

In general, the county estimates that roughly 40% of a homeowner’s annual property tax bill goes to local public schools and another 16% goes to fund public colleges and universities through the state.

Other commenters Monday like Rose Gerringer said public spending and increased inflation will lead to more unaffordable housing and residents being taxed out of their homes.

“More than half of my ever-increasing property tax burden goes to various school district accounts,” Gerringer said.

District projects slight student enrollment increase

The last few years amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Shawnee Mission enrollment has declined — but that’s projected to take a turn, according to the district.

For the 2022-23 school year, Shawnee Mission budgeted for 25,984 students, up from the 25,909 students enrolled last school year.

That’s a slight increase but still not at pre-pandemic enrollment levels.

The district sat at nearly 27,000 students in 2018-19, then dropped to 25,600 in 2020-21, the first full school year after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An official head count for this school year will be taken Sept. 20.

Key changes — operating revenue, expenditure increases

Shawnee Mission’s operating revenue increased by about $2.2 million while expenditures increased by about $7.4 million, according to district documents.

Revenue changes include a $4.8 million increase in base aid for student excellence and increased at-risk weighted funding of just under $1 million, according to district documents.

Staff raises, turnover and fallout led to a $2.5 million increase in expenditures, according to district documents.

Increases in staffing cost an additional $3.3 million and student transportation and fuel increases led to an extra $1 million, according to district documents.

Instruction maintains top expenditure spot

At $210 million, the largest expenditure is still instruction, which funds the direct interaction between teachers and students whether in a classroom or other locations and includes staff salaries.