2 men hospitalized, 1 arrested following stabbing at Shawnee apartment

Shawnee Police detectives are investigating after two men were injured in a reported stabbing late Monday evening near 63rd Street and Widmer Road.

Police were dispatched to an apartment in Prairie Point Apartments complex in the 13900 block of West 63rd Street at 9:20 p.m. to check on a medical alert alarm.

Recorded radio traffic states that a person wearing an alert button activated it. When the alarm company spoke to the person, they heard someone report a disturbance and the sound of things breaking in the background.

First officers arrived at the apartment at 9:24. Several additional officers were dispatched to the same apartment complex two minutes later.

Shawnee Fire and Johnson County Med-Act were dispatched for one man with cuts from a knife to his face and a second man with a cut on his arm.

Both men were transported by ambulance to the Overland Park Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

At the scene, Sergeant Joshua Bayless told the Post that several people involved were “heavily intoxicated.”

Bayless said he believes the disturbance involved multiple people connected to one apartment in the complex.

At about 10 p.m., officers located a Chevrolet Tahoe in the parking lot behind a church a few blocks away with a flat tire. Police detained one man in the parking lot.

Shawnee Fire and Johnson County Med-Act evaluated the man, and he refused transport to a hospital. Police then transported him to a police station in handcuffs to meet with detectives.

Officers also transported a woman, five children and a dog from the church parking lot to the police station.

At the church, Sergeant Derek Miller confirmed to the Post that the SUV was seen leaving the apartment complex just after the disturbance.

“At this point, everyone is being transported for interviews,” Miller said. “Based on the scene, we’re not really sure who’s the aggressor and who’s our victims at this point.”

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office booking logs show that at 10 p.m., Shawnee Police arrested an Independence, Mo., man.

He was booked into the Johnson County Adult Detention Center in Olathe at 2:53 a.m. and is held on a felony charge of aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

Formal charges are pending, with a first court appearance scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Check back with this report for updates as more information becomes available.

