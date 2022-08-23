See when pools in your JoCo city close and if they are having end-of-summer events

With schools officially back in session, public pools all around Johnson County are preparing to close for the summer.

Many municipal pools are already operating with reduced hours as the summer season nears its end and are getting ready to host events to mark their impending closure for the fall and winter.

Below is a city-by-city look at the current hours for Johnson County pools, when they are expected to close for good and if they are hosting any end-of-summer events.

Fairway

Since Aug. 8, the Fairway Pool has reduced its hours to Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m. and on the weekends from noon to 8 p.m.

It will close officially after Labor Day on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Leawood

The Leawood Aquatic Center is currently open from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekends as part of its end-of-season hours.

On Monday, Sept. 5, the pool will close for the 2022 season.

Its annual Doggie Dunk event will take place the following day on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Lenexa

Between Aug. 8 through Sept. 5, the Indian Trails Aquatic Center has reduced its hours to Fridays from 4 to 7:30 p.m. and from noon to 7:30 p.m. on the weekends.

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the aquatic center will close for the year, with admission for Lenexa residents being just $1 during the last weekend of pool season, from Sept. 2-5.

From 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, the center will host its Last Splash Luau.

The city’s Ad Astra Pool and Flat Rock Creek Pool have already closed for the season.

Merriam

For the Merriam Community Center’s reduced hours, the outdoor pool is open for open swim between 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

It will close officially after Labor Day on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Mission

For the Mission Family Aquatic Center, the pool will close the day after Labor Day on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Since Aug. 12, the pool’s hours have been reduced to Saturdays from noon to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 12 to 6 p.m.

Overland Park

As of Aug. 8, the Tomahawk Ridge Aquatic Center has reduced hours from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 7 p.m. on the weekend.

The center will close for the year on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Both Young’s Pool and Stonegate Pool have already closed for the season.

The indoor pools at Matt Ross Community Center will remain open year-round.

Prairie Village

Between Aug. 8 through Sept. 2, weekday hours at the Prairie Village Pool Complex are now 4:30 to 8 p.m.

The pool closes for the season at 5 p.m. on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5.

To close out the season, the city’s Puppy Pool-Ooza event is taking place at the complex on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Roeland Park

From Aug. 13 to Sept. 5, the Roeland Park Aquatic Center is only open on the weekends from 1 to 6 p.m. due to limited staff availability.

It will officially close after Labor Day weekend on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Shawnee