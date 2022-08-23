Shawnee commission OKs new subdivision off Woodland Drive, but road safety concerns remain

Despite widespread misgivings about adding to traffic on Woodland Drive, the Shawnee Planning Commission earlier this month okayed a rezoning and preliminary plat for 235 new single family homes – the first steps in the development of a new subdivision dubbed Bristol Highlands East.

Where exactly: The development is planned for the 8000 block of Woodland, between Woodland and Monticello Road.

Its southern edge is on the Lenexa border.

It is the third Bristol Highlands development in that area, with Bristol Highlands North and Bristol Highlands already built to the south and west.

What they’re saying: At last week’s planning commission meeting, six neighboring residents described perilous driving conditions on Woodland, a narrow road without a shoulder that curves sharply at 75th Street where speeding drivers have been known to miss.

Daryl Perry said he’s had close calls twice at that juncture in the three years he’s lived on West 80th Street.

“I implore you guys – implore you – to not rubber stamp this,” he said during a public hearing on the project. “Look at the traffic flow, look at the concerns because guys, someone’s going to die here, plain and simple. Somebody’s going to die.”

What else: The neighbors, along with some commissioners, expressed concerns not only about the eventual increase from residents but from the construction traffic that may use Woodland as the new homes are built.

Key quote: “In 1985 this road was adequate,” said Commissioner Joe Van Walleghem. “Today I won’t drive it because it’s a dangerous road. I’ve had so many people driving across the center line on these curves that I just don’t want to risk it. It makes me too nervous.”

Walleghem, who has lived in the area since 1985, said he drives out of his way to avoid Woodland Drive.

Bigger picture: None of the speakers had any complaint about the development itself and several praised developers Jeff Robinson and Don Julian. Their concerns focused almost exclusively on the road.

Woodland Drive is not on the fast track for widening or other major improvements, though some work might be done on the depth of the ditch, public works officials said.

Deputy Public Works Director Kevin Manning told commissioners there have been two crashes on the road in the past five years.

Commissioners acknowledged major upgrades are usually done on any street as the traffic count increases.

With other big road projects already in the plan, it could be five to ten years before the city can get to Woodland Drive, Manning said.

What’s next: Commissioner Kevin Fox noted that the first houses won’t begin to go up for a couple of years, giving the city time to consider improvements to the road.

Commissioner Leo Nunnink urged the full city council to consider the neighbors’ concerns when the issue comes before them Sept. 12.

Final word: “I would ask that the city really listen to these comments,” he said, adding that the development itself is good. “I would hate to delay development of a prime tract of land. The city has to recognize these types of issues are going to come up.”

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.