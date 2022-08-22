Your daily planner: Monday, Aug. 22

It’s a new dawn, a new day, a new week. Are you feelin’ good, Johnson County? Kyle here, to get your week started off right.
Forecast: 😎 High: 86, Low: 61, Sunny and clear, calm winds. Basically perfect.
Diversions
- The Royals return home with a rare Monday matinee at Kauffman Stadium versus the Chicago White Sox. This is a make up game for an early season rainout. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. Available tickets start at $7.
Public Agenda
- The Shawnee Mission school board meets at 6 p.m. tonight and will hold a public hearing for the proposed $509 million budget for the 2022-23 school year and take a vote to approve it.
- The Shawnee City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m. and, among other items, will vote to on whether approve rezoning for a new Xpress Mart convenience store in the northwest part of the city.
- The Board of County Commissioners will host a public hearing tonight at 6 p.m. on the county’s proposed budget for next year, which includes a one-mill property tax rate decrease.
- The Roeland Park City Council meets at 6 p.m. tonight and will get an update on plans to develop the former city pool site on Roe Avenue, known as The Rocks, and will also discuss the first phase of a proposed renovation of the city’s community center.
- The Merriam City Council meets tonight at 7 p.m. and will vote on a number of items approving public tax incentives for the proposed Merriam Grand Station project on the site of a former Kmart on Shawnee Mission Parkway.
- The Mission Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m. tonight and will hold public hearings for rezoning or final plans for three separate apartment projects, including one set to go in at 58th and Nall just off Johnson Drive.
Noteworthy
- A special state board has rejected an Overland Park man’s appeal of an earlier decision by the Kansas Secretary of State to invalidate his petition seeking to add his name to November’s ballot for the race for U.S. Senate. [Kansas Reflector]
- A company tied to Overland Park-based luxury homebuilder Tom French will pay more than $50,000 in fines for allegedly failing to adequately control stormwater runoff at two Olathe housing developments. [Kansas City Star]
- A new reality, “Bad Hair Day,” featuring Shawnee-based dermatological surgeon Meena Singh premieres on TLC this Wednesday. [Kansas City Star]
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.