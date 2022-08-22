Updates from Johnson County Community College: Welcome to fall semester!

We’re excited to welcome new and returning Cavaliers to Johnson County Community College for the start of fall semester. Campus is full of activities, events and resources to help students succeed along their educational journey.

Students have access to helpful resources

We provide tools and resources to help students get ahead and stay ahead in their coursework. Located on the first floor of the Billington Library, our state-of-the-art Academic Resource Center (ARC) is a one-stop shop where credit students can access free tutoring and specialized class assistance in all major subjects.

Another popular area of campus, the CoLab provides high-tech, flexible study and meeting spaces that students, faculty, staff and even the greater community can use. The CoLab also has laptops and other useful technology students can use for coursework. They even have a new Professional Portrait Booth where students can take free, studio-quality headshots!

Many library resources are available on campus as well. Students can visit Billington Library’s homepage to access nearly 600 million books, e-books, magazines, newspaper and journal articles and streaming videos. The site also includes a handy “Ask a Librarian” chat feature.

JCCC has convenient and wide-ranging class options

At JCCC, we offer courses that provide the flexibility students need and the quality they deserve. With more than 100 degree and certificates in 48 programs of study, there is a class for every interest. Our flexible schedule options include day, evening, weekend and short-term classes, making it easy to balance school, work and family.

Students can choose from several course delivery methods at JCCC, including:

Online courses – Students can learn from anywhere at their own pace. There are no required campus visits or scheduled online meetings.

– Students can learn from anywhere at their own pace. There are no required campus visits or scheduled online meetings. Online hybrid courses – This method includes scheduled, online, live video sessions but does not require any face-to-face meetings on campus.

– This method includes scheduled, online, live video sessions but does not require any face-to-face meetings on campus. Hybrid courses – These courses require some face-to-face sessions on campus, while other sessions may be delivered in a live video format.

– These courses require some face-to-face sessions on campus, while other sessions may be delivered in a live video format. Face-to-face courses – Students are on campus for in-person lectures. Computers and other electronic media may be used in the classroom.

Important academic dates

A new semester always brings important dates and deadlines to keep in mind:

Aug. 22-23 – Late registration. After these dates, students must be enrolled in a course no later than the first day the course meets.

Aug. 29 – Last day to drop a full-semester course and receive a 100% refund.

Sept. 5 – Labor Day holiday. All College campuses and buildings are closed.

Sept. 19 – Last day to drop a full-semester course without a “W” (withdrawal) on a student’s permanent record.

Oct. 17 – Application deadline for fall graduation.

For full details, view the JCCC Academic Calendar.

Take advantage of short-term classes

Fall semester is underway, but it’s not too late to start your college career at JCCC.

With four-, eight-, and ten-week short-term classes running all semester, students can enroll in any class that hasn’t already started. These shorter classes offer many of the same advantages as a full-semester course, but over a fewer number of weeks. Explore available courses and review our steps to enroll to get started.