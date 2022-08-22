Overland Park Police bomb squad removes suspicious package outside Planned Parenthood

The Overland Park Police Department’s bomb squad responded Monday morning to a report of a suspicious package outside a Planned Parenthood clinic on 109th Street.

What we know: In a phone interview Monday, OPPD spokesperson Officer John Lacy said a robot was used to remotely retrieve the package from outside the clinic, and no explosives were found.

“The package seemed to be placed there to disrupt business at that location,” Lacy said.

Nobody was injured during the process.

The reaction: Planned Parenthood officials said that clinic, 4401 W. 109th Street, will be closed the rest of the day Monday.

What they’re saying: Anamarie Rebori-Simmons, a spokesperson for Planned Parenthood Great Plains, sent the following statement via email on Monday:

“Earlier today, our security team alerted local law enforcement to a suspicious package outside our health center,” she said. “After a thorough investigation, the package was safely removed. To allow for the area to be cleared and processed by authorities, we made the decision to close the facility for the day. We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our patients and staff and are focused on providing care. We appreciate the quick, coordinated response by law enforcement.”

What’s next: Lacy said Overland Park Police have “handed off” the investigation to the FBI’s Kansas City field office.

A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed the agency did respond to the Overland Park Planned Parenthood this morning along with other law enforcement but offered no other details about the investigation.

Zooming out: The Overland Park clinic provides a range of sexual and reproductive health care, including birth control and pregnancy screenings.