Johnson County District Court has 3 new judge positions — Here’s who’s being interviewed

The 10th District Judicial Nominations Commission has announced the candidates who will soon be interviewed for three new judge positions on the Johnson County District Court.

Why it matters: These three judges will be the first additions to the Johnson County District Court since 2007.

Funding by this year’s state budget, the three new positions are among nearly two dozen new district and magistrate judge positions across the state. The state budget also gives state employees five percent pay raise.

The court currently has 19 district judges, and since the last time a judge was added to the court in 2007, Johnson County’s population has grown by more than 86,000 people.

All interviews will take place at the Johnson County Courthouse at 150 W. Santa Fe St. in Olathe. Interviews will be open to the public.

Here’s who will be interviewed for the positions next week, and when.

Aug. 29

Jenifer Ashford: Current magistrate judge in the 10th Judicial District (Johnson County)

Ashlyn Yarnell: Senior associate attorney with Lenexa firm Ronald W. Nelson

Trevin Wray: Shareholder with Overland Park firm Simpson, Logback, Lynch, Norris

Joann Woltman: Case smart counsel with Littler Mendelson Kansas City office

Gary Willnauer: Partner with Morrow Willnauer Church

Jerry Wallentine: Owner and attorney with Olathe firm Martin & Wallentine

Catherine Triplett: Owner and attorney with Triplett Law Firm in Shawnee

Curtis Tideman: Attorney with Overland Park branch of Lathrop GPM

Catherine Singer: Shareholder with Kansas City firm GM Law

Katherine Sinatra: General counsel with eMoney USA Holdings in Leawood

Curtis Sample: Owner and attorney with the Law Office of Curtis M. Sample in Olathe

Tel Parrett: Owner and attorney with Law Offices of Tel Parrett in Olathe

William Meyer: Senior attorney with Kansas City firm South Law

Elizabeth Mellor: Owner and attorney with the Law Office of Elizabeth Mellor in Kansas City

Aug. 30