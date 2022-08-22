  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village wants public input on new Harmon Park playground — See the 2 concepts

Harmon Park play structure options

The city of Prairie Village wants feedback on two initial designs for the inclusive play structure heading to Harmon Park. Above, an image of the two play structure options.

The city of Prairie Village is seeking public input on two designs for a new inclusive play structure at Harmon Park, near Delmar and 77th streets.

The options: Both of the current designs before the public are treehouse-themed, the result of a previous survey conducted by the city, according to public works department senior project manager Melissa Prenger.

  • The first option resembles a tree complete with shaded, wheelchair-accessible top platform, with parallel play areas for kids to enjoy activities side by side.
  • The second option is a tree house with a tall climber, similar to a jungle gym, that is also wheelchair accessible and also has elements for musical play, rope climbing and swings.
  • Both options have a deck and post play systems with slides, Prenger said.

How to take the survey: Residents can give their feedback on both designs online here.

    • Prenger said as of Aug. 16, there were already more than 250 responses.
    • The survey closes at the end of August, Prenger said.

Background: The city council approved an all-inclusive playground project at Harmon Park in January 2021, years after the idea first proposed.

  • The $575,000 project was initially approved in 2018 but was later put on hold as the city continued to discuss the future possibility of a civic center campus and its potential impact on Harmon Park.
  • Now, designs for the new playground are going forward though a future civic center has still not been determined.

Zooming out: The new inclusive playground will be placed near the Santa Fe shelter, near the tennis courts and west of the skate park in Harmon Park.

What’s next: Once the survey for the two inclusive playground options closes and city staff has a better idea of which play set is preferred, the city and whatever vendor is chosen will get to work, Prenger said.

  • A final version of the playground set, with as many pieces from the public surveys included as possible, will take a few weeks to put together, she said.
  • The final version of the play set will be taken to the city council for final review before the vendor is awarded the project, she said.

