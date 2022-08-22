Vote for the Best of Johnson County and you could win $500 to Prairiefire🔥🔥🔥!

Folks, it’s time to select the crème de la crème here in Johnson County.

Voting in the inaugural Best of Johnson County opened earlier today, giving Johnson Country residents like you the chance to vote for their favorites in 80 categories — from best pizza and wine list to best lawyer and real estate agent.

We had tens of thousands of nominations come in when the campaign opened earlier this summer. After tallying the nominations, we’ve set the ballot with the top five nominees in each category as finalists vying for the title of Best of Johnson County.

Vote and you could win a chance at $500 to Prairiefire🔥🔥🔥!

Voting is quick and easy — and could earn you some serious cash to spend at one of the county’s premiere shopping centers.

Just go to the Best of Johnson County and select any category to start voting.

Make your pick from among the five finalists and then enter a valid email address to cast your ballot.

Anyone who casts at least 25 votes from the same valid email address will be automatically entered into a chance to win $500 to Prairiefire.

Note: All users can cast one vote per category per day. So if you’ve got someone you’re super passionate about, don’t be afraid to support them multiple times.

Voting will be open through Sept. 26, and we’ll be posting updates along the way with the current standings in key categories.

Get started and cast your first vote today!