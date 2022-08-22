5 to Try: What is the best takeout food in Johnson County? Tell us your picks 🥡 🚗

We’re on the go for this week’s “5 to Try.”

Taking orders to go has become a much bigger deal during the pandemic, so finding food that travels well has become more important.

Let’s face it, not all carryout orders are created equal.

Food can get cold and lose its flavor. That hot-off-the-grill special sometimes gets soggy on the car ride home.

On the other hand, some food stays good longer and may even be better a day later for leftovers.

We want to hear where you’ve had your best takeout experiences in Johnson County.

What places deliver when they deliver? What local eats stay good in a carryout container?

Get specific with what place and what you ordered. As always, we prefer locally owned establishments to chains and fast food restaurants.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

In the meantime, check out some other recent “5 to Try” lists, including our readers’ picks for the best happy hours and best Middle Eastern food in Johnson County.