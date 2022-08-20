Abortion amendment’s margin of defeat in Johnson County virtually unchanged after recount

Johnson County officials on Saturday certified the results of a hand recount of this month’s vote on a constitutional amendment on abortion that showed the measure’s defeat by large margin remained largely unaltered.

The recount hardly changed the vote totals for either the “Yes” or “No” sides and still showed that nearly 70% of voters in Johnson County cast ballots against the Value Them Both amendment.

Driving the news: Saturday morning, Johnson County Election Commissioner Fred Sherman presented final numbers to the Board of County Canvassers, which reconvened to certify the results after election workers sorted and hand counted ballots the past four days.

The Johnson County Election Office had until Saturday at 5 p.m. to complete the recount, which came about after anti-abortion activists raised $119,600 to front payment for a partial recount of the Value Them Both amendment.

The move forced nine counties, including Johnson, to do a full hand recount of their votes.

In Johnson County, that meant recounting more than 256,000 ballots.

Key quote: “We accomplished the task here, and it was exhausting,” Sherman said. “We met the policy needs, but we’ll evaluate and take the data we learned from this and probably better prepare for if and when it does happen to occur in the future.”

Sherman likened the recount to a “100-year flood event” saying, “We need to prepare for this: it’s part of the election process, if and when it’s requested that we do it again.”

What was different? The final vote totals for both the “Yes” and “No” sides fell slightly with the recount but the margin of victory for the “No” side remained essentially unchanged.

The recount showed a new “Yes” total of 79,798, compared to the original total of 79,818, a decrease of 20 votes.

The recount showed a new “No” total of 174,915, compared to the original total of 174,933, a decrease of 18 votes.

Overall, the “No” side’s margin of victory increased by two votes.

Why the difference? Sherman said the more rigorous nature of a hand recount will often spot some errors that were made during the counting immediately after an election, when election workers are typically trying to go quickly and have been working for hours on end.

“The easy and short answer is, there’s humans involved,” Sherman said. “Even through Election Day, we had probably 17 or 18 election workers, basically volunteers working, and it was non-stop.”

What will it cost? What the recount will ultimately cost the county has not yet been determined.