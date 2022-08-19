SMSD News: Join us at the Fall Breakfast on September 22

The Shawnee Mission Education Foundation Fall Breakfast is back and in-person for the first time in two years!

The Fall Breakfast will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at the Overland Park Convention Center, 6000 College Boulevard, Overland Park. Coffee and conversation will start at 7:00 a.m., immediately followed by a 7:30 a.m. breakfast and program. Reservations and sponsorship opportunities start at $50 and are available online at www.smef.org/breakfast22 or by calling 913-993-9360.

Join us as students and staff take the stage to celebrate the start of the school year and the positive impact we can make to help every student succeed. The event will feature food, music, and stories from across the Shawnee Mission School District. Superintendent Dr. Michelle Hubbard will be featured in conversation with Shawnee Mission students, and the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation will make a surprise announcement.

Whether they are a student, staff member, family member, or a part of the Shawnee Mission community – we are celebrating that everyone has an important part to play in the success of our schools, according to Kim Hinkle, executive director of the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation.

“Our students have tremendous opportunities and bright futures ahead of them because together we strive to help everyone achieve their personal best,” Hinkle expressed. “We are thrilled to hold this event in honor of all we accomplish as One Shawnee Mission!”

Mark your calendar for an event you won’t want to miss!

The mission of the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation is to advance scholarship and leadership to enable all Shawnee Mission students to achieve their full potential.

Reservations for the Fall Breakfast help support Shawnee Mission students and staff through programs like Scholarship Shawnee Mission, Leadership Shawnee Mission, Real World Learning, E2 Teacher Grants, and The Shawnee Mission Cares Fund.

Please secure your reservation now!

The Shawnee Mission Education Foundation thanks all 2022 event sponsors!