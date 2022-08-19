  Kyle Palmer  - Lenexa

More work at Lenexa highway interchange to disrupt traffic — What drivers need to know

Two more ramps at the junction of I-435 and 87th Street Parkway, above, will be closed starting Wednesday, Aug. 24. Image courtesy city of Lenexa.

More highway ramp closures scheduled to begin next week at Interstate 435 and 87th Street Parkway in Lenexa are expected to cause new disruptions to traffic at that busy junction, which is in the midst of a major overhaul.

What drivers need to know: Starting Wednesday, Aug. 24, the on-ramp from 87th Street Parkway onto southbound I-435 will be closed.

  • Then, on Thursday, Aug. 25, the exit ramp from northbound I-435 onto 87th Street Parkway will be closed.
  • Both ramps are expected to be closed for roughly 30 days, barring delays in construction work caused by inclement weather.

Detours: There will be detours around each of these ramp closures, according to maps provided by the city.

  • For drivers wanting to take the on-ramp onto southbound I-435, it is suggested you take Renner Boulevard south to the on-ramp near 95th Street.
The southbound I-435 entrance ramp from 87th Street Parkway is tentatively scheduled to close at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, for about 30 days. Image courtesy city of Lenexa.
  • For drivers wanting to exit I-435 onto 87th Street Parkway, it is suggested you exit at 95th Street and proceed north on Renner Boulevard to 87th Street Parkway.
The northbound I-435 exit ramp onto 87th Street Parkway is scheduled to close at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, for about 30 days. Image courtesy city of Lenexa.

Bigger picture: These latest ramp closures are part of a broader improvement effort at the junction of I-435 and 87th Street Parkway. Since 2021, crews have been working in that area to:

  • add lanes to 87th Street Parkway between Renner Boulevard and Maurer Road,
  • add trails  on either side of 87th Street Parkway,
  • build a new storm sewer system
  • and add traffic signals at the northbound I-435/87th Street Parkway ramps.

How much will it cost? The city said the total cost of all the improvements there is expected to run about $8.4 million.

  • The city says it is using about $3 million in federal funds for the project.

