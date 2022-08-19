5 to Try: Post readers pick the best Middle Eastern food in Johnson County 🥙

A warm greeting, friends, to the closeout of another week!

Of course, we’re starting our weekend with another “5 to Try” list. This week, we asked you to bring your recommendations for the best Middle Eastern food in Johnson County.

In general, the Middle East encompasses a diverse range of cuisines, cultures and traditions, and for our purposes here, we’ve combined the tastes of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern foods which all serve some version of a few common dishes under the umbrella term “Middle Eastern.”

We hope you enjoy this list and take the time out of your weekend to check out these restaurants for yourself. Let’s get started.

KINZI

KINZI takes the top spot as Post readers’ most-mentioned pick for offering the best Middle Eastern food in Johnson County.

Located among the shops at Mission Mart on Johnson Drive in Mission, KINZI offers all the staples, including gyros, kabobs and falafel.

“Best lamb shawarma I have ever had,” said Post reader Jan Grebe. “And everything there is wonderful. I especially love the baba ghanoush.”

Reader Bill Ahrens of Roeland Park has compliments for the chef: “The owner, Mike, is very nice and very helpful. Kinzi has THE best hummus ever, the presentation of all the dishes is gorgeous, and even the rice is pretty amazing.”

Besides offering an excellent menu, KINZI also has the ambience for expanding the mind and exploring some of the culture behind the food.

Check out the perpetually playing videos of international belly dancing competitions that always seem to be on repeat in the dining room.

Located at 5329 Johnson Drive in Mission, KINZI is open 11 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily.

The Basha Cuisine

Another popular pick among Post readers, The Basha Cuisine stands apart for its delightful flavors and beautiful dining ambience.

The Basha Cuisine is a special place for Post reader Betty Clark’s family to spend their celebrations.

“The experience can be as casual or formal as you want to make it,” Clark said. “We like to order the Sampler Plate as appetizer, then the Mixed Grill Platter or the Feast, depending on large the group. Great opportunity to try new dishes.”

Located at 7016 W. 105th St. in Overland Park, The Basha Cuisine is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Mr. Gyro’s Greek Food & Pastry

With four locations in Johnson County, Mr. Gyro’s Greek Food & Pastry is a fan favorite among Post readers, standing the test of time over the past three decades.

Among their popular items are the souvlaki, chicken and steak pitas, and of course, the classic gyro.

“I love Mr. Gyro’s for the Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup,” said Post reader Susie Uppman. “Also great lunch specials!”

With locations in Overland Park, Leawood and Olathe, Mr. Gyro’s is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Hummus & Pita

Let’s welcome the new kid on the block!

Hummus & Pita recently opened to replace Snack Shack in downtown Overland Park. The menu packs quite the punch, with shawarma, spicy gyros, kabobs and the chicken tikka plate, among many other items.

“Hummus and Pita just opened in downtown OP,” said Post reader Sandy Campbell. “This is the best Mediterranean food I have had in a long time. Their motto is, ‘We don’t fake it, we make it.’ Everything is fresh and delicious. I have been there four times already.”

Located at 8039 Sante Fe Drive in Overland Park, Hummus & Pita is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3-9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Sinbad’s Grill

Another favorite near downtown Overland Park, this place has falafel, shawarma, kabobs, gyros and more!

Don’t forget to try their homemade tzatziki sauce.

“Sinbad’s at 87th and Metcalf has by the far the best Mediterranean food in JoCo,” said Post reader Clifton Alexander. “The hummus is incredible, along with the spicy gyros, and even the fries. It’s a must try!”

Located at 7002 W. 83rd St. in Overland Park, Sinbad’s Grill is open 11 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. and 5-8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 12-5:30 p.m. Sunday.