Your daily planner: Thursday, Aug. 18

Good morning, Johnson County! Welcome to the near weekend. Here’s what we’ve got for your weekly morning update:
Forecast: 🌤 High: 84, Low: 63. Mostly sunny with light winds.
Diversions
- The Moonlight Market returns to downtown Shawnee today from 4 to 8 p.m. at Shawnee City Hall, 11110 Johnson Drive. Event details here.
- The Devil Wears Prada performs tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the Truman in Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets here.
- The Kansas City Royals play at the Tampa Bay Rays stadium tonight at 6:10 p.m. Watch on Bally Sports Kansas City or listen on KCSP 610. Game details here.
Public Agenda
- The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners meets today at 9:30 a.m. with plans to consider a one-time additional compensation for county employees reassigned to help with the Aug. 2 election recount. Agenda here.
- The State of the School District address for the Shawnee Mission School District is today at 11:30 a.m. at Broadmoor Bistro inside the SMSD Center for Academic Achievement.
- The Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees meets today at 5 p.m. with plans to consider setting a hearing date before adopting the 2022-23 budget for the college. Agenda here.
Noteworthy
- Firefighters contained a duplex fire on Haskins Street in Lenexa early Tuesday morning. [KSHB]
- A year since the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, Kansas City has become home to 760 Afghan refugees. [KCUR]
- Three people suffered injuries following a rollover crash near 95th Street and Switzer Road in Overland Park. [KCTV]
