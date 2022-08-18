  Leah Wankum  - Daily Planner

Your daily planner: Thursday, Aug. 18

"Buttercup is more interested in the crawling and flying insects in the yard than the fox and deer in and around Cedar Creek," says reader Debbi Naster, who submitted this photo.

Good morning, Johnson County! Welcome to the near weekend. Here’s what we’ve got for your weekly morning update:

Forecast: 🌤 High: 84, Low: 63. Mostly sunny with light winds.

Diversions

  • The Moonlight Market returns to downtown Shawnee today from 4 to 8 p.m. at Shawnee City Hall, 11110 Johnson Drive. Event details here.
  • The Devil Wears Prada performs tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the Truman in Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets here.
  • The Kansas City Royals play at the Tampa Bay Rays stadium tonight at 6:10 p.m. Watch on Bally Sports Kansas City or listen on KCSP 610. Game details here.

Public Agenda

  • The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners meets today at 9:30 a.m. with plans to consider a one-time additional compensation for county employees reassigned to help with the Aug. 2 election recount. Agenda here.
  • The State of the School District address for the Shawnee Mission School District is today at 11:30 a.m. at Broadmoor Bistro inside the SMSD Center for Academic Achievement.
  • The Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees meets today at 5 p.m. with plans to consider setting a hearing date before adopting the 2022-23 budget for the college. Agenda here.

Noteworthy

  • Firefighters contained a duplex fire on Haskins Street in Lenexa early Tuesday morning. [KSHB]
  • A year since the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, Kansas City has become home to 760 Afghan refugees. [KCUR]
  • Three people suffered injuries following a rollover crash near 95th Street and Switzer Road in Overland Park. [KCTV]

