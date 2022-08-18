Overland Park Farmers’ Market feedback enters new phase — Here’s how to participate

Overland Park is beginning a new phase of community engagement for the city’s Farmers’ Market improvement project in downtown Overland Park.

Driving the news: The city partnered with Copaken Brooks and PGAV Architects to take resident feedback on a concept development plan and hear new ideas for improving the market pavilion site downtown between Overland Park Drive and Marty Street.

Project details: The current concept development plan calls for both open air and enclosed market spaces, incorporation of the Clock Tower Plaza, Overland Park Drive and Marty Street, an office building and a parking garage.

How to get involved: The current community engagement process will begin this month at the Farmers’ Market. Here are some ways to get involved:

The project team will be available to take questions and ideas on Aug. 27 and Sept. 17.

Two town hall meetings will also take place to give residents an opportunity to see a more in-depth presentation about the project, ask questions and share their feedback.

The project team will hear feedback through meetings, small group sessions, one-on-one discussions and surveys with vendors, merchants and city officials.

Two meetings take place at the Matt Ross Community Center, 8101 Marty St., over the course of the community engagement process: A preliminary presentation with opportunity to give feedback takes places Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. A presentation of the project team’s findings through the community engagement process is Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.



Background: A 2017 study concluded that the Overland Park Farmers’ Market, which was originally built in 1991, should remain in downtown Overland Park in some form.

The city programmed funding for the Farmers’ Market improvement project into the City’s Five-Year Capital Improvements Plan in 2019.

Then, in 2021, Overland Park issued a request for proposals to the development community calling for ideas for development of a new Farmers’ Market on the current site, and other creative purposes for the farmers market space when it’s not in use.

A previous community engagement process in fall 2021 generated the concept plan and partnership with Copaken Brooks and PGAV Architects.

What’s next: After finishing the community engagement process, the project team will present findings and a revised concept plan to the Overland Park City Council on Nov. 7.