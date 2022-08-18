  Nikki Lansford  - Downtown Overland Park

Overland Park Farmers’ Market feedback enters new phase — Here’s how to participate

Overland Park is beginning a new phase of community engagement for the Farmers' Market improvement project in downtown Overland Park. Photo credit Nikki Lansford.

Overland Park is beginning a new phase of community engagement for the city’s Farmers’ Market improvement project in downtown Overland Park.

Driving the news: The city partnered with Copaken Brooks and PGAV Architects to take resident feedback on a concept development plan and hear new ideas for improving the market pavilion site downtown between Overland Park Drive and Marty Street.

Project details: The current concept development plan calls for both open air and enclosed market spaces, incorporation of the Clock Tower Plaza, Overland Park Drive and Marty Street, an office building and a parking garage.

How to get involved: The current community engagement process will begin this month at the Farmers’ Market. Here are some ways to get involved:

  • The project team will be available to take questions and ideas on Aug. 27 and Sept. 17.
  • Two town hall meetings will also take place to give residents an opportunity to see a more in-depth presentation about the project, ask questions and share their feedback.
  • The project team will hear feedback through meetings, small group sessions, one-on-one discussions and surveys with vendors, merchants and city officials.
  • Two meetings take place at the Matt Ross Community Center, 8101 Marty St., over the course of the community engagement process:
    • A preliminary presentation with opportunity to give feedback takes places Sept. 14 at 7 p.m.
    • A presentation of the project team’s findings through the community engagement process is Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.

Background: A 2017 study concluded that the Overland Park Farmers’ Market, which was originally built in 1991, should remain in downtown Overland Park in some form.

  • The city programmed funding for the Farmers’ Market improvement project into the City’s Five-Year Capital Improvements Plan in 2019.
  • Then, in 2021, Overland Park issued a request for proposals to the development community calling for ideas for development of a new Farmers’ Market on the current site, and other creative purposes for the farmers market space when it’s not in use.
  • A previous community engagement process in fall 2021 generated the concept plan and partnership with Copaken Brooks and PGAV Architects.

What’s next: After finishing the community engagement process, the project team will present findings and a revised concept plan to the Overland Park City Council on Nov. 7.

Hi! I'm Nikki, and I primarily cover the city of Leawood and local schools here. We work hard to make it easy for you to keep up on your community with short, to-the-point coverage and easy-to-scan newsletters. Try a subscription today and never miss important information about the place you call home. The first month is only $1. Cancel anytime.