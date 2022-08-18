Here’s when the public will be able to offer input on new Mission Gateway plan

The city of Mission has set a public hearing for Wednesday, Sept. 28, regarding what public incentives will be used to help finance the latest iteration of the nearly $270 million Mission Gateway development.

Why it matters: The public hearings will offer residents, neighboring businesses and other members of the public to give input on tax incentives developers plan to ask for in order to redevelop the Mission Gateway site at the corner of Roe Avenue and Johnson Drive.

Driving the news: Developers plan to ask for tax increment financing incentives as well as file a Community Improvement District petition, city officials say, though no specifics of a proposal are known at this time.

Construction at the site will remain in limbo because work cannot go forward until this latest plan, the fifth iteration of a developent on the site, can make its way through the city approval process — and ultimately be signed off by the city council.

Earlier this month, City Administrator Laura Smith told the Post via email that it is too early in the process to commit to a timeline or projected completion date.

Key quote: “This item is purely administrative,” Councilmember Hillary Thomas Parker said Wednesday. “We all look forward to a public discussion and public hearing in the coming months.”

Background: Mission City Council in February approved the latest version of a redevelopment agreement which features retail, residential and office space on the site of the former Mission City Mall.

That came two months after developers defaulted on the previous development agreement, approved in 2017, for failure to complete the project by the deal’s deadline of Dec. 31, 2021.

Read a more thorough history of the Mission Gateway site here.

What’s next: The city council will hear the public’s input at a special Sept. 28 meeting.