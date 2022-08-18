Mother of boy killed in Shawnee house fire pleads guilty, now faces sentencing

Karlie Phelps, the mother of an 18-month-old boy who was killed in a February house fire, has pleaded guilty to two charges related to the incident and now faces sentencing

Phelps, 28, appeared in Johnson County District Court via Zoom on Thursday morning.

As part of the plea agreement, Phelps pleaded guilty to felony involuntary manslaughter of a child under the age of six and a misdemeanor charge of endangering a child, both charges in connection to the fire on Feb. 13.

Judge Timothy McCarthy accepted the plea and scheduled sentencing for Oct. 6.

Phelps’ attorney Scott Toth asked the Judge to consider modifying her house arrest, stating that she received a “very favorable house arrest report” recently and has been cooperating as a state’s witness in the case against the child’s father, Nicholas Ecker.

Ecker earlier this month pleaded not guilty to multiple charges related to the fire, including first degree murder, aggravated arson and aggravated domestic battery, and is now headed for a jury trial.

In Wednesday morning’s hearing, Toth asked the court for leniency on the conditions of Phelps’s house arrest now that the guilty plea has been entered and the sentencing date set.

“I can tell you she’s completed 60 days of in-patient treatment before she testified last week and she’s doing follow-up, advanced outpatient treatment,” Toth told the court. “It’s about a 180-degree turnaround from when I first started representing her.”

Assistant District Attorney Will Hurst opposed modifications to Phelps’s bond conditions, arguing that she should remain on house arrest until her sentencing.

“I certainly can’t refute Mr. Toth’s comments about the things she’s done since this event took place,” Hurst said. “However, that doesn’t change the fact that she is now convicted of involuntary manslaughter of a child.”

Hurst also reminded the court of additional pending charges against Phelps for events following the fire.

On March 2, following her initial arrest related to the fire and her later release, Phelps was charged with two new crimes: violating a protection order and intimidation of a witness.

The district attorney’s office alleges that Phelps, while out on bond, contacted a witness named in the cases that she pleaded guilty to today.

When Shawnee Police arrested her after the fire, she was also charged separately with felony possession of Oxycodone.

Judge McCarthy ultimately denied Toth’s request to amend the conditions of Phelps’s bond, leaving her on house arrest until sentencing on Oct. 6.

Phelps has been ordered to appear in person at her sentencing on October 6 at 9 a.m. The same court date will also be a scheduling conference for the charges from March related to witness intimidation and violation of a protection order.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.