Johnson County approves $45K to pay stipends for workers doing abortion recount

At its meeting Thursday, the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners approved $45,000 to pay stipends for workers helping with the hand recount of this month’s vote on a constitutional amendment on abortion.

Why it matters: The compensation approved Thursday will go toward county employees who have been temporarily reassigned to the election office in the effort to count by hand 256,869 paper ballots cast on the Value Them Both amendment in the Aug. 2 primary.

Some, including District 1 Commissioner Becky Fast, have called the recount a “waste of money,” considering the margin of defeat for the measure was not close either statewide or in Johnson County.

How it got here: Johnson County is one of nine Kansas counties undergoing a recount this week after anti-abortion activists campaigned and raised nearly $120,000, enough to match the Kansas Secretary of State office’s requirement to fund a partial recount.

The Value Them Both amendment was rejected with nearly 60% of voters statewide rejecting it.

The margin was even wider in Johnson County, where nearly 69% of voters said “No,” on the measure that would have stripped abortion rights from the Kansas Constitution if it had been approved.

How the stipends break down: Each county employee helping with the recount will receive a daily bonus of $100 for each day the recount lasts.

Out of the 150 people needed for the recount, 100 of them are county employees, officials told commissioners Thursday.

Those employees are working from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday to complete the recount.

Per the Kansas Secretary of State’s office, the recount must be completed by 5 p.m. Saturday.

What they’re saying: “This is a process, particularly on this scale, that has not been undertaken before,” said assistant county manager Joe Waters. “It’s asking a lot of someone to show up at nine in the morning and plan to work until seven at night on your feet all day. It’s a task that they’ve undertaken that they didn’t really exactly know what they were getting into.”

Where the money comes from: The $45,000 will come out of the Johnson County Election Office’s 2022 budget.