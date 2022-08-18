Bridge to Fit: How to overcome the “I will start next Monday” fat loss plan

“I will start next Monday ” is a phrase I commonly hear from people who are looking to start their fitness journey that led them to inaction. This is one of the biggest mistakes I see people make with their health and fitness.

The are two common ways people start the “I will start next Monday” fat loss plan.

1. One day you get off track. Then that becomes two then three days. Then you get to the point where you say “I will start next Monday”. Then you get off track. It’s hard once you are off track to get back on.

2. You are looking to start your fitness and health journey and you say “I will start next Monday”. Then it becomes the next Monday. Oftentimes this leads to never starting.

Is this you? If so, you’re not alone. I would say 90% plus of the people I have worked with have experienced this at some point in their life.

You can overcome this. When you do, your future self will thank you for it.

Click Here To Get Back On Track With Two Weeks of Personal Training (Only 3 Spots Available)

The “I will start next Monday plan” leads to stress, anxiety, not sticking with habits/plan, and ultimately not reaching your goals.

To fight the urge to do the “I will start next Monday fat loss plan” below are 6 ways to OVERCOME this.

1. Take each day one at a time. One day won’t kill you but waiting 4 days until Monday can have a huge negative impact on your goals.

2. Focus On PROGRESS Over PERFECTION. Just ACTION. Perfectionism often leads to inaction.

3. Your fitness journey will not be a perfect linear progression. There will be ups and downs. Focus on if you’re trending upwards.

4. Learn from your mistakes – You will mess up AND THAT IS OKAY. Anytime you’re starting a new plan or habit. Your goal shouldn’t be to just do it. The real secret is making the plan and/or habit as easy as possible so it’s sustainable long term.

5. Have a PERSONALIZED PLAN based on YOUR BODY,YOUR GOALS, AND YOUR CURRENT LEVEL.

6. GET A COACH – Working with a coach should fast track your success. One reason for this is we all like doing what we are good at, but it’s often the things we don’t want to do that will get us to our goals. This is one reason why I believe everyone needs a coach.

Take action today by clicking the link below to fill out our contact form if you want TWO FREE WEEKS PERSONAL TRAINING.

So you can figure out exactly what you need to reach your goals and overcome the “I will start next Monday fat loss plan”

CLICK HERE IF YOUR INTERESTED IN TWO FREE PERSONAL TRAINING SESSIONS

Here’s what people have said about BridgeFit’s Personalized Approach:

“Prior to working out, I struggled with knee and back pain when working out. I also didn’t see the results that I wanted to see. BridgeFit created a program that addressed my goals while also working through areas that I struggled in. Because of this, I can honestly say I’m in the best shape of my life. I feel better in my late 30s than I ever did in my 20s!” -Sarah

“I put on some weight over the pandemic and was unhappy with where I was at physically. I have never been a “gym guy” and had no idea where or how to get started. I have since lost weight, increased my strength, and significantly improved my endurance/conditioning. I am truly grateful for the positive impact Bridgefit has played in my much healthier lifestyle.” -Brooks

“Before working with BridgeFit, I struggled with my health and fitness due to low back pain and knee pain. Working with BridgeFit has been life changing. My posture is better. My core is stronger. And I feel energized and more able to be the active person I want to be.” -Judy

P. S. Here are two ways we can help you find your sustainable solution to health and fitness without banging up your body in the process.

1. Get two weeks free of personal training

If you are ready to go and you want support and a plan that puts you in the best position to be successful,

Click Here For 2 Free Weeks of Personal Training

2. Shoot us an email at dustin@bridgefit.co for any fitness and health related questions. We would love to help.