Your daily planner: Wednesday, Aug. 17

Humpty-dumpty, Johnson County! We’re nearly past this week’s halfway point. Kyle here, to get your Wednesday started.

Forecast: ⛅ High: 81, Low: 62. The rain has moved on and we’ll get mostly sunny, clear skies and moderate temps today.

Public Agenda

The Westwood City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m. and, among other items, is expected to vote on a contract extension for city administrator Leslie Herring, who was first hired in 2020.

Noteworthy