Your daily planner: Wednesday, Aug. 17

Humpty-dumpty, Johnson County! We’re nearly past this week’s halfway point. Kyle here, to get your Wednesday started.
Forecast: ⛅ High: 81, Low: 62. The rain has moved on and we’ll get mostly sunny, clear skies and moderate temps today.
Public Agenda
- The Westwood City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m. and, among other items, is expected to vote on a contract extension for city administrator Leslie Herring, who was first hired in 2020.
- The Overland Park City Council’s Finance, Administration and Economic Development Committee meets tonight at 7 p.m. and will review a proposal to extend deadlines for the completion of various aspects of the going CityPlace project.
- The Mission City Council meets at 7 p.m. tonight and will vote on a measure setting a public hearing date to review a new public tax incentive package for the latest iteration of the long-stalled Mission Gateway development.
- The Johnson County Park and Recreation District board meets tonight at 7 p.m. and will vote on JCPRD’s proposed 2023 fiscal year budget ahead of the Board of County Commissioners public budget hearing on Sept. 1.
Noteworthy
- Starbucks is accusing National Labor Relations Board employees of secretly coordinating with union organizers at an Overland Park Starbucks, alleging NLRB staffers unfairly influenced employees’s successful vote earlier this year to unionize at the location on 75th Street. [NPR]
- Dozens of parents and students turned out for public comments at this week’s Gardner-Edgerton school board meeting, protesting a proposal that would require students and staff to use pronouns that match individuals’ gender assigned on their birth certificates. [KCTV]
- Cheryl Rayburn of Shawnee graduated earlier this month from the Blind Leaders Development Program at the American Foundation for the Blind. Launched in 2020, the Blind Leaders Development Program was created by AFB to “increase upward mobility and create meaningful leadership experiences” for individuals who are blind or low vision. Read more about this year’s cohort.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.