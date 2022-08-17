  Kyle Palmer  - Mission

Mission Police seek help in finding dog that was inside stolen car

Mission Police released an image of a person of interest in a motor vehicle theft Monday, along with the image of a dog that was inside the vehicle that was stolen but not found when the vehicle was later recovered in Kansas City, Missouri. Image courtesy Mission Police.

Mission Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a dog that was inside a vehicle when it was stolen Monday.

What happened? In a statement posted to its Facebook page, Mission Police say the vehicle was taken from the 6500 block of Martway Street at around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

  • That’s near a Planet Fitness and Hy-Vee grocery store and also a Johnson County Motor Vehicle office.

What do we know? The vehicle was later found near the 3500 block of Broadway Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, but the dog was not found with the vehicle.

  • Mission Police released an image of both the dog and a man investigators say is a person of interest.

What’s next: Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. D. Smith with the Mission Police at 913-676-8310 or by email dsmith@missionks.org.

  • If you reach out, you should reference case number 22-001823.

