Martin City Brewing opens 2nd JoCo location at Lenexa City Center

Kansas City, Mo.-based Martin City Brewing Company is now officially open in Lenexa.

Where? The brewing company opened late last month at Lenexa’s City Center, 8802 Renner Road, in what is its second Johnson County location.

Background: Matt Moore, co-owner and chief executive officer, said they wanted to open the Lenexa location pre-pandemic.

After delays, the company announced plans to open the Lenexa location in March — aiming for a May opening.

The Lenexa City Center location officially opened on July 22, Moore said.

Key quote: “It’s a long time in the making,” Moore said. “We were supposed to do this pre-pandemic. It’s very rewarding to finally be there, be open.”

Why Lenexa? Moore said the pre-pandemic idea to expand Martin City Brewing was always intended as a way to serve customers in western Johnson County.

Moore said originally the plan was to open closer to Lenexa Public Market. Still, he said, Martin City Brewing is enjoying the City Center space and it seems most customers are, too.

“This was where we kind of pinpointed the underserved part of Lenexa as far as a beer and pizza concept would go, you know,” Moore said.

Lenexa details: The Martin City Brewing in Lenexa still features the same menu as the Overland Park and Kansas City locations, Moore said.