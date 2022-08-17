  Juliana Garcia  - Lenexa

Martin City Brewing opens 2nd JoCo location at Lenexa City Center

Martin City Brewing Company customer

Martin City Brewing Company, based in Kansas City, Mo., is officially open in Lenexa. Photo credits Leah Wankum

Kansas City, Mo.-based Martin City Brewing Company is now officially open in Lenexa.

Where? The brewing company opened late last month at Lenexa’s City Center, 8802 Renner Road, in what is its second Johnson County location.

Background: Matt Moore, co-owner and chief executive officer, said they wanted to open the Lenexa location pre-pandemic.

Key quote: “It’s a long time in the making,” Moore said. “We were supposed to do this pre-pandemic. It’s very rewarding to finally be there, be open.”

Martin City Brewing Company
The new brewery in Lenexa features an outdoor patio, pictured above. Photo credit Leah Wankum

Why Lenexa? Moore said the pre-pandemic idea to expand Martin City Brewing was always intended as a way to serve customers in western Johnson County.

  • Moore said originally the plan was to open closer to Lenexa Public Market. Still, he said, Martin City Brewing is enjoying the City Center space and it seems most customers are, too.
  • “This was where we kind of pinpointed the underserved part of Lenexa as far as a beer and pizza concept would go, you know,” Moore said.

Lenexa details: The Martin City Brewing in Lenexa still features the same menu as the Overland Park and Kansas City locations, Moore said.

  • Customers can enjoy a variety of pizza and beer from 11 a.m. to midnight daily, Moore said.
  • There is also an upscale, private room available to rent for occasions like business lunches or dinners, Moore said.
  • Lenexa’s taproom features an outdoor patio, too, he said.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post. The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

Help us keep tabs on all things Johnson County by supporting local news today. The first month is only $1 — and you can cancel anytime.