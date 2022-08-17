17-year-old is seventh teen charged with murder in shooting at Olathe’s Black Bob Park

A seventh teenager has been charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of a Missouri man earlier this year at Black Bob Park in Olathe.

Driving the news: Johnson County court records show a 17-year-old boy was charged with murder in the case on July 28 and a warrant for his arrest carried out on Aug. 4.

The boy, who has been a student at Shawnee Mission West High School, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Johnson County District Court, appearing with by an attorney and his mother, according to an online court docket.

His next court appearance is set for Sept. 6.

The Post is not naming the boy because he is a juvenile.

Bigger picture: Six other teens, all aged 13 or 14, were previously charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of Marco Cardino, 19, which occurred early on the morning of Saturday, May 14, at the park at 14500 W. 151st Street.

Prosecutors allege the six teens set up a drug deal with Cardino at the park that night with the intention of stealing marijuana from him.

It’s unclear from court records what connection the 17-year-old had to the other six juveniles or what his role may have been in the incident.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s office has taken the unusual step of seeking to try four of the defendants — the 14-year-olds — as adults.

The two 13-year-olds cannot be tried as adults because of their age.

What’s next: A jury trial for one of the 14-year-old defendants has been scheduled for December.