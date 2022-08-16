Your daily planner: Tuesday, Aug. 16

What do you call a can opener that doesn’t work? A can’t opener! (so hilarious!) Greetings on this National Tell A Joke Day hahahahahahahhaahahah!
Forecast: ⛈ High: 77, Low: 63. There’s an 80% chance of showers and a thunderstorm in the morning, and more chances for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Diversions
- Tonight is the premiere of “Sister Act” at Starlight Theatre, 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Missouri. Details here.
- Tonight is the final screening of “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” at Screenland Armour Theatre, 408 Armour Road, North Kansas City, Missouri. Details here.
Public Agenda
- The Lenexa City Council meets tonight at 7 p.m. with plans to review a preliminary plan for a mining/quarry operation near K-10 and Renner Boulevard, as well as revised preliminary plans for Vista Village near Prairie Star Parkway and Ridgeview Road. Agenda here.
Noteworthy
- Two people suffered injuries Monday morning following a crash near the intersection of West Dennis Avenue and South Parker Street in Olathe that involved a police vehicle. [KCTV]
- The Olathe student resource officer cleared of wrongdoing during the March 4 shooting at Olathe East High has returned to another school year there. [Fox 4]
- Next month, voters in Mission will decide if they want to renew a special sales tax to support maintenance and upgrades projects for the city’s parks and recreation department. [Fox 4]
