Your daily planner: Tuesday, Aug. 16

What do you call a can opener that doesn’t work? A can’t opener! (so hilarious!) Greetings on this National Tell A Joke Day hahahahahahahhaahahah!

Forecast: ⛈ High: 77, Low: 63. There’s an 80% chance of showers and a thunderstorm in the morning, and more chances for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Diversions

Tonight is the premiere of “Sister Act” at Starlight Theatre, 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Missouri. Details here.

Tonight is the final screening of "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" at Screenland Armour Theatre, 408 Armour Road, North Kansas City, Missouri. Details here.

Public Agenda

The Lenexa City Council meets tonight at 7 p.m. with plans to review a preliminary plan for a mining/quarry operation near K-10 and Renner Boulevard, as well as revised preliminary plans for Vista Village near Prairie Star Parkway and Ridgeview Road. Agenda here.

Noteworthy