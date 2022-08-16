Westwood View, SMSD’s newest school building, is now open — Here’s a look inside

Westwood View Pythons now call 4935 Belinder Avenue home.
Driving the news: A new $23 million facility funded by a 2021 bond measure approved by Shawnee Mission area voters officially opened last week for the 2022-23 school year.
- The new building is close to the former campus, just off 50th Street, and features a number of creative learning spaces, flexible classrooms and on the first days of school, smiling faces.
Details: On the grounds of the one-time Entercom radio studios, the new school building can accommodate 550 students and comes equipped with a field for soccer and other sports.
- It also includes a gym designed to withstand 250 mile per hour winds.
Zooming out: This is the first of five elementary school rebuilds that will be completed in Shawnee Mission with the 2021 bond funds.
- The district is currently working on John Diemer and Pawnee rebuilds, and will start Rushton and Tomahawk rebuilds in 2023.
- Rushton Elementary students will start the spring semester in the former Westwood View building at 2511 W. 50th Street as their school gets rebuilt on its same site in Mission.
- Tomahawk students will occupy the former Indian Creek Middle School building during their school’s rebuild.
A look inside: Take a look at how the first days of school went inside the new Westwood View building:
