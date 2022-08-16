  Juliana Garcia  - Shawnee Mission School District

Westwood View, SMSD’s newest school building, is now open — Here’s a look inside

Westwood View classroom

A brand new $23 million Westwood View Elementary is a project included in the $264 million bond issue passed by Shawnee Mission voters last year. Photo credit Juliana Garcia

Westwood View Pythons now call 4935 Belinder Avenue home.

Driving the news: A new $23 million facility funded by a 2021 bond measure approved by Shawnee Mission area voters officially opened last week for the 2022-23 school year.

  • The new building is close to the former campus, just off 50th Street, and features a number of creative learning spaces, flexible classrooms and on the first days of school, smiling faces.

Details: On the grounds of the one-time Entercom radio studios, the new school building can accommodate 550 students and comes equipped with a field for soccer and other sports.

  • It also includes a gym designed to withstand 250 mile per hour winds.

Zooming out: This is the first of five elementary school rebuilds that will be completed in Shawnee Mission with the 2021 bond funds.

  • The district is currently working on John Diemer and Pawnee rebuilds, and will start Rushton and Tomahawk rebuilds in 2023.
  • Rushton Elementary students will start the spring semester in the former Westwood View building at 2511 W. 50th Street as their school gets rebuilt on its same site in Mission.
  • Tomahawk students will occupy the former Indian Creek Middle School building during their school’s rebuild.

A look inside: Take a look at how the first days of school went inside the new Westwood View building:

Westwood View sign
The new school’s front sign incorporates a seal from the old building.
Westwood View student
Inside the school, students were excited to explore their new home on the first day of school. 
Westwood View teacher student
Students got help from their teacher on the second day of class last week. 
Westwood View student
Students continued to organize school supplies and get ready for the year. 
Westwood View students
Other students could be spotting working on assignments in groups.
Of course, there were a lot of questions during the first days of school. 
These students set up their classroom cubbies.
Smiles were abundant on Aug. 12 — even with new teachers, new classrooms and a new building.

