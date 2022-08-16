Overland Park discusses short-term rentals following community survey

A city-led analysis in Overland Park concludes that problems associated with short-term home rentals are less common than some may believe.
- Nonetheless, the Overland Park City Council will continue exploring options for regulating or possibly completely banning these types of rentals within city limits in the future.
Driving the news: The Overland Park City Council in its Committee of the Whole meeting Monday night discussed how short-term rentals, such as AirBnb vacation homes, could be regulated.
- The conversation was based on an analysis from city staff on the results of a survey to get community feedback on how to regulate the properties.
Background: Short-term rentals came under scrutiny in Overland Park after a deadly shooting in March at a home in the 9700 block of West 145th Terrace that was being used as a short-term vacation rental.
- A Wichita woman, Sharell Hollman, died after someone opened fire at a gathering at the home.
- Anthony Duane Smith, 46, of Topekas has been charged with one count of second-degree murder in Holloman’s death.
- One month after the shooting, the city began discussing possibly regulating short-term rentals.
The findings: In a report Monday, city staff said they were able to identify 102 short-term rental properties in Overland Park, though the report said there are likely more.
- Of the 102 properties identified, the report said 63 were in single-family homes.
- Over a two-and-a-half year period, short-term rentals generated a higher percentage of police calls compared to owner-occupied single-family homes, but overall, short-term rental properties accounted for less than one half of one percent of all calls received by the police citywide.
- Short-term rentals received more noise complaints proportionally than owner-occupied homes, but in terms of raw numbers, they generated a total of just nine calls during the two-and-half year period under analysis.
Suggested changes: During the meeting, councilmembers considered four approaches on how to handle short-term rentals, including:
- Introducing a nuisance party ordinance for all properties, which would define the size and types of behavior at an event that would be considered problematic
- Requiring rentals to be licensed
- Issuing stricter regulations for short-term rentals
- Banning them entirely
Coucil’s response: While a few councilmembers said they preferred an outright ban on short-term rentals, most expressed interest in simply forming regulations for the properties.
- Councilmember Sam Passer said he’d like to see a balance between the rights of property owners to rent their properties and neighborhood safety.
- “I wouldn’t object to maybe a three-day [rental] minimum,” Passer said. “If we come in too short, we’re going to get sued by a property owner that thinks we’re restricting their ability to make a living.”
- Instead of a citywide ban, Councilmember Jim Kite recommended city staff potentially work with homeowners associations to create individual bans on short-term rentals within their neighborhoods.
What’s next? The meeting concluded with the council recommending city staff look further into the four options of short-term rental regulations presented at Monday’s council of the whole meeting.
- Within the next three to four months, the city plans to work to put together a more exact number of short term rentals that exist in the city.
- The council also recommended staff look further into how nearby cities are regulating short-term rentals.
- Overland Park Planning Manager Leslie Karr said staff should be able to present more proposed concrete regulations to the council within the next six months to a year.
