Leawood gives final OK for new Somerset Shops liquor store next to Prairie Village

The Leawood City Council on Monday gave unanimous final approval for a new high-end liquor store called Leawood Wine & Spirits to move into a vacant space at the Somerset Shops near Prairie Village.

Where exactly? The liquor store will move into a roughly 3,000-square-foot space at 7960 Lee Blvd, at the far northern tip of Leawood, just off State Line Road.

That space at the Somerset Shops formerly housed the Dog Pawz pet grooming salon, which moved to another space nearby.

The new liquor store will be at the southeast corner of the shopping center, the junction of Somerset Drive and Lee Boulevard.

The shopping center neighbors a Prairie Village residential subdivision and Leawood single-family homes.

Details: Leawood Wine & Spirits will operate as a wine and spirits retailer, offering curbside pickup and a tasting area for featured products.

The store will likely open at the beginning of 2023.

The store’s business hours would be 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Owners said the store will have four to six employees and will offer a wine club and discounts for first responders and members of the military.

Why the Somerset Shops? Owner Cameron Heck said residents in that immediate area of Leawood and Prairie Village currently have to cross the state line to find the same selection that Leawood Wine & Spirits will have.

He also said the store will not only add to the neighborhood’s retail component, but it will add local jobs through the store’s employees — as well as the contractors and architects who work on the space before it opens.

In their own words: “We’ve lived and invested in this area for more than a decade,” Heck said. “We know that the Somerset Shops is the perfect home for this store.”