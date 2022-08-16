Kansas House GOP write-in candidate in northeast JoCo won’t advance to November — Here’s why

Republican Greg Schoofs’s write-in candidacy in the Aug. 2 primary that aimed to challenge Democratic state Rep. Rui Xu of Fairway fell short of the votes needed for Schoofs’s name to be put on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

That leaves Xu to run unopposed in House District 25 in northeast Johnson County for the second straight election cycle.

Driving the news: On Monday, the Johnson County Election Office released the final official local election results from the Aug. 2 primary, including write-in candidates’ final tallies.

Schoofs, a bank executive and Shawnee Mission East alumnus, ran an active write-in campaign this summer that included yard signs, attempting to garner enough votes to advance to the general election race for the 25th House District.

Key quote: “We kind of built a whole infrastructure from scratch,” Schoofs told the Post Monday. “We got the volunteers together and the website, the whole mechanism. We were kind of looking forward to keeping it going for a few more months.”

Where exactly? The 25th House District covers the far northeast corner of Johnson County, abutting State Line Road and County Line Road, and includes Roeland Park, Fairway, Westwood, Westwood Hills, Mission Hills, Mission Woods, along with sections of Mission and Prairie Village.

How it works: Write-in candidates who did not file to run in a primary election must receive a vote total equal to or surpassing 5% of the total number of registered voters in their district or election jurisdiction in order to have their names appear on the general election ballot, according to the Kansas Election Standards at the Secretary of State’s office.

By the numbers: Johnson County Election Commissioner Fred Sherman told the Post via email that a write-in candidate in the 25th District needed about 1,029 votes in the Aug. 2 primary to qualify for November’ s general election.

Schoofs ended up receiving 834 total write-ins votes, roughly 200 votes short of what was needed, Sherman confirmed with the Post via email Tuesday.

The county board of election canvassers certified the final results countywide on Monday, including the tabulation of valid write-ins.

Xu’s response: “I thank Greg for running to try to give Republicans in the district a choice on the November ballot,” Xu told the Post via email. “I genuinely believe that voters should always be given a choice, and I appreciate the hard work that he, his family, and his team put in to try to make that happen. While they fell just short of a difficult endeavor, I want to reiterate that my aim has always been to represent the interests of all of my constituents, and to collaborate to make sure the best ideas of District 25 are displayed in Topeka.”

What’s next: Schoofs also received several write-in votes for multiple Republican Party precinct committee positions on the Aug. 2 ballot, but Sherman said he is only qualified to serve in a precinct in Mission Hills, where he lives.