Your daily planner: Monday, Aug. 15

Peace and love to you on this Monday. On this day in 1969, the Woodstock music festival opened in upstate New York.
Forecast: ☀️ High: 88, Low: 68. Sunny and clear today. Rain possible, mostly after 9 p.m. with the chances increasing overnight into Tuesday morning.
Public Agenda
- The Overland Park City Council’s Committee of the Whole meets at 6 p.m. tonight and will hear initial recommendations from city staff on moving forward with ordinance changes regarding short-term rental properties.
- After that, the regular Overland Park City Council meeting will commence at 7:30 p.m. and, among other things, the membership of the newly appointed comprehensive plan steering committee will be reviewed.
- The Shawnee Planning Commission meets tonight at 7:30 p.m. and will consider a plan for a new subdivision of nearly 240 single-family lots on undeveloped land near the Lenexa city line.
Noteworthy
- Kansas City Chiefs legend and NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson has been moved into hospice care, according to family members. The 87-year-old Dawson joined the franchise in 1962 when they were still the Dallas Texans and led the Chiefs to victory in Super Bowl IV in 1970. [Fox 4]
- Overland Park Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying several people suspected in a “grab-and-run” theft in the 9700 block of Quivira Road late last week. Investigators say the individuals are also suspected in similar incidents in Olathe, Belton, Mo. and Liberty, Mo. OPPD posted security camera images of the individuals on its Facebook page Friday.
- A credit card belonging to the hard-right Kansas Republican Assembly is fronting the nearly $230,000 cost to pay for a statewide hand recount of the Aug. 2 abortion amendment vote in Kansas. Unofficial final results show the measure going down to defeat by a margin of 59% to 41%, but a Colby woman requested a recount by a Friday deadline. [Kansas City Star]
