Your daily planner: Monday, Aug. 15

Peace and love to you on this Monday. On this day in 1969, the Woodstock music festival opened in upstate New York.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 88, Low: 68. Sunny and clear today. Rain possible, mostly after 9 p.m. with the chances increasing overnight into Tuesday morning.

Public Agenda

The Overland Park City Council’s Committee of the Whole meets at 6 p.m. tonight and will hear initial recommendations from city staff on moving forward with ordinance changes regarding short-term rental properties.

After that, the regular Overland Park City Council meeting will commence at 7:30 p.m. and, among other things, the membership of the newly appointed comprehensive plan steering committee will be reviewed.

The Shawnee Planning Commission meets tonight at 7:30 p.m. and will consider a plan for a new subdivision of nearly 240 single-family lots on undeveloped land near the Lenexa city line.

Noteworthy