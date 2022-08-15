Updates from Johnson County Community College: Mark your calendar with these upcoming events

JCCC brings high-quality events, activities and performances to campus – all to educate and connect with our community. Whether you’re a current Cavalier, a future student or a neighbor, we offer informational and entertaining events for everyone.

Enjoy entertainment under the stars

The Midwest Trust Center’s Light Up the Lawn series brings some of the best local artists to the lawn of the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art every summer. Community members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and snacks to these free concerts. All start at 8:30 p.m. This year’s line-up includes:

Calvin Arsenia – August 19 – This Kansas City harpist and his classically trained voice soars over audiences as he flirts between genres

Making Movies – August 26 – These innovative Latinx rock ‘n’ rollers perform in Spanish and English.

Victor & Penny – September 2 – Discover a new spin on classic Kansas City jazz alongside dazzling harmonies and a sizzling ukulele.

Fund the future of sustainability (and enjoy a good meal!)

Invest in the future of Sustainable Agriculture while directly supporting student scholarships! JCCC’s annual Harvest Dinner takes place Friday, Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Federal Conference Center. Featuring three courses prepared by local legend, Chef Anourom Thomson, this meal incorporates fresh produce from JCCC’s Open Petal Farm and other nearby producers.

Following dinner, don’t forget about the free Light Up the Lawn concert in front of the Nerman Museum with Victor & Penny!

Celebrate culture with an afternoon of food, music and art

In partnership with the Latino Arts Foundation, the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art is hosting an afternoon of community creators sharing their art, music, food and passion. The annual Latino Arts Festival will be Saturday, Sept. 24 from noon to 6 p.m. on the JCCC campus. This event is free, open to the public and features:

More than 30 vendors, including candy maker Carmona’s Chamoy KC, food by Ruby’s Banquets and local boutique Capax by Mitzy

KC Lowriders, and Lowrider Hop performances

Local creative artists including Laura Flores and sisters Daisy and Lesley Escamilla

Live performances from local bands, dancers and DJ Munch

Make strides for student scholarships

Dust off your tennis shoes and start stretching those quads because JCCC’s Lace Up for Learning 5K Run-Walk is around the corner. On Oct. 9, racers of all ages will come to campus to raise money for scholarships.

Runner registration is open; register early to receive this year’s commemorative race t-shirt. Registered participants are also offered chip timing, special team pricing, food and beverages and a gift at the finish line. All proceeds from this event support JCCC Foundation scholarship opportunities.

Don’t miss out

This is only a glimpse into the wide range of upcoming events we have planned for the JCCC community. Check out our events calendar for a full list of upcoming concerts, performances, lectures and more.