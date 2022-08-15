What’s the best U.S. city to buy a house in 2022? New list says it’s in Johnson County

If you have recently moved to the Overland Park area to buy a home, then you apparently came to the right place, at least according to Niche.

Driving the news: The data analytics website, which bills itself as a platform that combines “rigorous analysis with authentic reviews to highlight the best schools, companies, and neighborhoods” in the country, has ranked Overland Park as the best city to buy a house in America in 2022.

Niche gave cities a “report card” based on a number of factors, including schools, cost of living, availability of jobs and nightlife.

Overland Park received mostly “A”s or “A-minuses,” but did get a “C-plus” in the “Crime & Safety” category.

The numbers: With a population around 193,000, Overland Park’s estimated median home value is $295,8000, and a median rent of $1,200, according to Niche.

Overall, the city received a “B” from Niche in “Cost of Living.”

The city was labeled as “dense suburban” based on metrics about the housing stock, population density and the proximity of amenities in the area.

According to the website, 37% of Overland Park residents rent, while 63% own property.

Bigger picture: Despite being listed as the best city to buy a home, the price of owning a home in Overland Park have been steadily increasing in recent years.

In June 2022, Overland Park home prices were up 3% compared to last year, according to real estate brokerage Redfin.

At the same inventory and the housing market remains competitive: homes in the city, on average, have been selling after 10 days on the market compared to 12 days last year, according to Redfin.

Also, while there were 392 homes sold in June this year, that number was down from the 436 sold at the same time last year.

Key quote: “Our safe neighborhoods, inclusive parks, world-class schools, and high-paying jobs are just a few reasons why people make Overland Park their home,” said Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog in response to Niche’s rankings. “We’re kicking off the Comprehensive Plan update this fall, and housing accessibility will be a major consideration.”

What went into the rankings: Niche says it ranks cities based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI and other data resources in order to “provide a comprehensive assessment of the housing and community of an area.”

In order to determine the best local housing market, the data site says it compared more than 50,000 cities and towns in America.

For the ranking, it took several factors of a location’s housing market into account, including home values, local taxes, crime rate and quality of local schools.

Cities right behind Overland Park in the rankings include The Woodlands, Texas, a suburb of Houston, and Naperville, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago.

The only other city in the Kansas City region to make Niche’s top 25 was Topeka, which came in #17.

Other rankings: Below is a list of Overland Park’s other notable ratings by Niche for 2022: