Overland Park house fire contained with help of passerby, 1 man hospitalized with minor injuries

A man in his early 60s was transported to an area hospital after a house fire in Overland Park on Sunday evening.

Firefighters with the Overland Park and Consolidated Fire District No. 2 departments were dispatched to the area of 76th & Santa Fe Drive for a reported house fire at 7:02 p.m.

Jason Rhodes, a spokesperson for the Overland Park Fire Department, says that a passerby saw the fire through one of the home’s windows.

That passerby stopped and was able to put the fire out, Rhodes said.

Firefighters arrived to confirm that the fire had been extinguished. Three Overland Park fire crews were on the scene and canceled other responding fire units.

Johnson County Med-Act responded to the scene and transported one resident of the house to Advent Health Shawnee Mission for treatment of minor smoke inhalation.

No other details were immediately available.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.