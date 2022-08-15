2 Leawood restaurants among best seafood places in Kansas, according to OpenTable

Two Leawood restaurants known for their seafood are some of the best in Kansas, according to a new restaurant roundup from table booking app OpenTable.

Which restaurants? Bristol Seafood Grill, 5400 W. 119th Street, in the Town Center Plaza shopping center was named the top seafood restaurant in the state by OpenTable.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse, nearby at 4501 W. 119th Street in Town Center Crossing, came in fifth on the list.

What’s on Bristol’s menu: Bristol Seafood Grill offers a range of seafood appetizers and entrees, from mini lobster rolls and fried calamari to jumbo crab cakes and lobster mac and cheese.

The restaurant also offers a brunch menu with items like carrot cake waffles and shrimp and grits.

Bristol is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The restaurant is a favorite among Post readers, too: this year it has made the Post’s “5 to Try” lists (put together from reader recommendations) for both seafood and appetizers .

What’s on Sullivan’s menu: Some of Sullivan’s Steakhouse’s available seafood items include spicy shrimp eggrolls, seared ahi tuna, crab-stuffed shrimp and oysters Rockefeller.