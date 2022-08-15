5 to Try: What is the best Middle Eastern food in Johnson County? Tell us your picks 🥙

On this week’s “5 to Try,” let’s rock the cradle. Of civilization, that is.

We want to take a culinary tour of the Middle East in our own backyard.

From savory starters like baba ghanoush and hummus to mouth-watering main courses like falafel and lamb kofta, Johnson County has plenty of options.

Maybe you prefer your spices just right? Or you’re particular for one place’s baklava?

Whatever your preference let us know what your favorite local Middle Eastern eatery is. Tell us why you like it and what our readers should be sure to order when they go.

A quick note: “Middle Eastern” is the umbrella term we’re using to encompass a range of cuisines from the Middle East and Mediterranean region that are distinctive from each other but generally all serve some version of a few common dishes, including hummus and falafel.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

