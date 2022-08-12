Your daily planner: Friday, Aug. 12

The siren song of the weekend calls, Johnson County. Kyle here to get this Friday started right!
Forecast: ☀️ High: 91, Low: 70. Sunny and clear. Wash, rinse, repeat.
Weekend outlook: Saturday, ☀️ High: 97, Low: 74, significantly warmer but still calm and clear; Sunday, ☀️ High: 97, Low: 72, More of the same: sweltering with clear skies.
Diversions
- Bring lawn chairs and a blanket and get comfy at Mission’s Movie in the Park tonight at Broadmoor Park. The city will be hosting an outdoor showing of “Space Jam: A New Legacy” starting at 8 p.m. Here’s more info.
- The Lee’s Summit-based Jimmy Harris Band plays at Guitars & Cadillacs tonight in Overland Park, starting at 8 p.m. Find out more.
- The Royals are in town for an interleague weekend series hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers. The series opener starts tonight at 7:10 p.m., with fireworks after the game. Available tickets start at $15.
- Have a dog day morning (and a bit of the afternoon) at Shawnee’s Dog Days of Summer event Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. at Shawnee Town 1929’s outdoor museum. There will be treats and a splash pool among other attractions. Here are the details.
- Folk rock band The Lumineers perform at T-Mobile Center in KCMO on Saturday night, starting at 7 p.m. Remaining tickets start at $39.
Noteworthy
- The Kansas Highway Patrol now says a three-vehicle wreck Tuesday afternoon on I-35 in northeast Johnson County began when a driver fell asleep at the wheel. A Dodge Avenger went off the highway near Shawnee Mission Parkway, striking a car that was legally parked on the shoulder as a man was trying to change its tire. The Avenger then skidded into a third vehicle. Nobody was seriously injured. [WIBW]
- A judge in Shawnee County, Kansas, has ordered a Leawood man who performed illegal autopsies to pay back more than $250,000 to past clients. Shawn Parcells has also been permanently banned from doing business in Kansas under terms of a new civil judgement, according to an announcement this week from the state attorney general’s office. [KSHB]
- Bishop Miege High School in Roeland Park could be one of the schools impacted by new rules the Kansas State High School Activities Association is considering that would reclassify parochial schools in athletic classes with bigger schools. The new standards would be based, in part, on the number of state championships a school has won over a given time to determine if they should move up in class. [Fox 4]
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.