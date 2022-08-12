Your daily planner: Friday, Aug. 12

The siren song of the weekend calls, Johnson County. Kyle here to get this Friday started right!

Forecast: ☀️ High: 91, Low: 70. Sunny and clear. Wash, rinse, repeat.

Weekend outlook: Saturday, ☀️ High: 97, Low: 74, significantly warmer but still calm and clear; Sunday, ☀️ High: 97, Low: 72, More of the same: sweltering with clear skies.

Diversions

Bring lawn chairs and a blanket and get comfy at Mission’s Movie in the Park tonight at Broadmoor Park. The city will be hosting an outdoor showing of “Space Jam: A New Legacy” starting at 8 p.m. Here’s more info.

Noteworthy