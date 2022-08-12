Here’s what the first day of school looked like at one Shawnee Mission elementary

The 2022-23 school year has officially begun in Shawnee Mission.

Elementary schoolers in grades 1 through 6, along with seventh graders and high school freshmen, returned to in-person classes Thursday. (Other students will start Friday and Monday.)

After parents and families dropped children off at Rushton Elementary on Thursday, teachers welcomed their students to their new classrooms.

This will be the last semester in the current Rushton building at 6001 W. 52nd Street in Mission, as the school is up for a rebuild in 2023.

Here’s an inside look at how the first day of school fared for Rushton Elementary on Aug. 11 —