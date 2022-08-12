  Juliana Garcia  - Shawnee Mission School District

Here’s what the first day of school looked like at one Shawnee Mission elementary

Rushton students back

The first day of school for Shawnee Mission students is over — here's a look at how it went at Rushton Elementary. Photo credits Juliana Garcia

The 2022-23 school year has officially begun in Shawnee Mission.

Elementary schoolers in grades 1 through 6, along with seventh graders and high school freshmen, returned to in-person classes Thursday. (Other students will start Friday and Monday.)

After parents and families dropped children off at Rushton Elementary on Thursday, teachers welcomed their students to their new classrooms.

This will be the last semester in the current Rushton building at 6001 W. 52nd Street in Mission, as the school is up for a rebuild in 2023.

Here’s an inside look at how the first day of school fared for Rushton Elementary on Aug. 11 —

Rushton student
It’s all smiles as the Red-Tailed Hawks gear up for another year at Rushton Elementary.
Rushton student mask
For the first time in two years, masks are not required at the start of this school year, but students and staff can still wear them if they choose. 
Rushton student
Students put away their school supplies, organized their cubbies and desks and familiarized themselves with their new classmates on the first day back.
Rushton students
Other students spent time beginning first day assignments and projects.
Rushton student
Some first graders were asked to draw their hopes and dreams on the first day of school.
Rushton teacher
Teachers made introductions and laid out classroom expectations.
Students helped
As teachers gave directions, some students helped their new classmates follow along.
Rushton first day
There was also time to visit special classes, like gym.
Rushton
Arts and crafts played a large role in first day assignments.
Student pictures
Teachers also helped capture the excitement of the first day of school.
Student working Rushton
While it was only the first day, there was no shortage of focus on Thursday. New year, new notebook. 

