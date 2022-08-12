Overland Park commission OKs first steps for new townhomes off Metcalf

The Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday approved both a preliminary plat and a final plat for new townhomes in the northern portion of the city.

Where exactly? The applicant, Greystone Development LLC, is looking to build its Greystone Townhome development at the southwest corner of West 81st and Barkley streets, roughly a block east of Metcalf Avenue.

Splitting the property from north to south will be a future public street that provides access to the residential units and future development to the south along West 82nd Street.

The two single-family homes currently on the property would be demolished to make space for the townhomes.

The details: On the roughly two acres of land, the developer is proposing the construction of five new townhome buildings, as well as two detached single-family homes in the northeast corner of the property.

Overland Park city planner Aaron DuBois said the townhomes would be fourplexes, with some possible six or eightplexes.

The townhomes would also have English basements — or, basements that are partially above ground level — which could serve as additional units on the property.

For parking, two lots on the western portion of the site would serve as detached parking garages, while the rest of the parking will be located in garages beneath the townhomes.

What’s next: Although the planning commission unanimously approved both plats for the development, the project is still in the works.