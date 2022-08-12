5 to Try: Start weekend right with Post readers’ picks for JoCo’s best happy hours 🕔😄🍺

It’s finally Friday, Johnson County, which makes this “5 to Try” list especially timely.

Take some time to celebrate the end of another week by enjoying a happy hour at a local eatery.

The Post asked readers to give their picks for best happy hours around Johnson County, and the results are in.

Drink specials and cheap appetizers abound!

Here are some local fan favorites for happy hours you can try tonight or after any weekday going forward.

Houlihan’s at Town Center Plaza

At the top of the list is Houlihan’s at Town Center Plaza in Leawood, located at 4900 W. 119th Street.

Here, happy hour features $3 glasses of wine, $4 well drinks, $5 limemades (pictured above) or mojitos and $6 margaritas and mai tais.

If you’re in the market for a good post-work bite, they’ve also got you covered.

For $5, you can get the spinach dip, bottomless fries or giant cheesy tots. Pan-fried pork dumplings and crunchy spicy cauliflower are $6 — or splurge on a pound of chicken wings for $10.

“Houlihan’s in the Town Center Plaza has a great happy hour,” Post reader Eugene Harrison said. “Their wait staff is outstanding and the atmosphere is very conducive to a good time.”

The following days, times and areas are listed as happy hour at Houlihan’s in Leawood:

Weekdays in the dining room from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Weekdays at the bar or on the patio from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Weekends at the bar or on the patio from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Plate Restaurant

Across the street from Houlihan’s is Plate Restaurant, the Italian Brookside-based restaurant that recently opened its Leawood location in spring.

Located at 11655 Ash Street in Park Place, owner and creator Christian Joseph’s second restaurant features $5 draft beers and cocktails, and $7 house negronis during happy hour.

The food deals range from $6 to $12, and include items like tomato bruschetta, meatballs, margherita pizza and quattro formaggi pizza.

“Seating indoor at the huge, rarely crowded bar or outside on the patio,” Post reader and frequent Plate happy hour attendee Jason McClure said. “Super friendly bartender. It’s fantastic.”

Below are the days and times of Plate Restaurant’s happy hour, which is offered at the bar and on the terrace.

Tuesday to Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. 5 p.m.

Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Grand Street Cafe

The Lenexa Grand Street Cafe at 8815 Renner Boulevard offers a number of food and drink deals during its daily happy hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. (not including Sunday, when the restaurant is closed), a Grand Street Cafe employee told the Post.

Customers can enjoy $14 white flatbread, $7 deviled bacon eggs, $7 white cheddar fondue with soft pretzels and discounted tuna tartar.

As for drinks, happy hour specials include $9 cocktails, $5 house wines, $3 domestic bottles, $4 draft beers and $4 wells.

“Their happy hour is full of delicious, affordable options,” Google reviewer Katie Frankenboch wrote. “This is the only restaurant where me (or my mom) will order deviled eggs; they’re insanely good, along with everything else we’ve tried.”

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

The final Leawood eatery on this week’s 5 to try recommendations is Sullivan’s Steakhouse, located at 4501 W. 119th Street.

Sullivan’s keeps happy hour simple — $7 for select bar bites, martinis and craft cocktails.

Happy hour attendees can enjoy a $7 Manhattan or a white chocolate almond martini, spicy margarita, Moscow mule and more.

As for food, the $7 offerings include cheese steak or spicy shrimp egg rolls, beef wellington bites and blue cheese chips.

“Sullivan’s has the perfect happy hour for a Thursday out, as it lasts all evening,” Birmingham said.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse happy hour in Leawood can be enjoyed during the following hours:

Monday to Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Coach’s Bar and Grill

With two Overland Park locations — one at 9089 W. 135th Street and another at 6700 College Boulevard — this Johnson County bar and grill is no stranger to happy hour.

Both Coach’s Bar and Grill locations feature a drinks-only happy hour menu: Two for one wells, calls and house wine glasses Monday to Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Select shots are also $1.50 off at the College location only.

The College Boulevard location also offers a “reverse happy hour” Monday to Saturday from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

With that late night special, customers can enjoy $3 16-ounce domestic drafts, $3 wells, $5 CapriSun shots and $1 off all bomb shots.

“Rooftop patio is the best setting for an outdoor happy hour in OP — multiple fire pits, full bar, TVs everywhere and numerous tables,” Google reviewer Jeffrey Nichols wrote about the 135th Street location.