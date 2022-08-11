  Leah Wankum  - Daily Planner

Your daily planner: Thursday, Aug. 11

These two knocked out some of their shopping earlier this week at Town Center Crossing in Leawood. Photo credit Leah Wankum.

Good morning and welcome to a new day in Johnson County!

Forecast: ☀️ High: 91, Low: 66. Sunny, with calm winds and mostly clear skies in the evening.

Diversions

  • The Royals go for the series victory over division rival the Chicago White Sox in a matinee at Kauffman Stadium this afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. Available tickets start at $9.
  • Brett Young performs at Miller Lite Hot Country Nights tonight at 5 p.m. at Power and Light, 13 Grand Blvd., Kansas City, Missouri. Details here.
  • The Mission Market is open tonight from 4:30 to 8 p.m. in downtown Mission. Check out the vendors here.

Public Agenda

  • The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners meets today at 9:30 a.m. with plans to consider two rezoning projects, including Blue Valley Reserves near 199th and Mission as well as Loch Lloyd Estates near 175th and Kenneth. Agenda here.
  • The Westwood City Council meets tonight at 7 p.m. with plans to consider plans to move forward with a “Complete Street” project along 47th Street and County Line Road, as well as an ordinance related to prohibited parking and speed limits within school zones. Agenda here.

Noteworthy

  • A former De Soto High School nurse was sentenced for having sexual contact with underage students. [Fox 4]
  • New superintendent Brian Huff will greet students at Gardner-Edgerton schools when they return on Thursday, Aug. 11 and Friday, Aug. 12. [Fox 4]
  • The Johnson County Mental Health Center is partnering with a local company so that clients with pets can seek treatment without feeling guilty about leaving their loved ones behind. [KCTV]

