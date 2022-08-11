Your daily planner: Thursday, Aug. 11

Good morning and welcome to a new day in Johnson County!

Forecast: ☀️ High: 91, Low: 66. Sunny, with calm winds and mostly clear skies in the evening.

Diversions

The Royals go for the series victory over division rival the Chicago White Sox in a matinee at Kauffman Stadium this afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. Available tickets start at $9.

Public Agenda

The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners meets today at 9:30 a.m. with plans to consider two rezoning projects, including Blue Valley Reserves near 199th and Mission as well as Loch Lloyd Estates near 175th and Kenneth. Agenda here.

Noteworthy