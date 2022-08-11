Mo’ Bettahs, serving ‘authentic Hawaiian cuisine’, opens at busy Overland Park intersection

Mo’ Bettahs, a Utah-based restaurant chain specializing in Hawaiian-style cuisine, has officially opened its first Kansas location in Overland Park.

Where exactly? Located at 7006 W. 75th St., Mo’ Bettahs hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside the Overland Park Chamber of Commerce on Thursday morning to celebrate its grand opening.

The new restaurant took over a space former occupied by a Kentucky Fried Chicken near the busy corner of 75th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

The menu: Mo’ Bettahs serves traditional Hawaiian plate lunches, something that may be somewhat familiar to local diners who have gone to one of the franchises of quickly expanding Belton-based Hawaiian Bros chain.

Each Mo’ Bettahs plate comes with an option for meat, including steak teriyaki, pulehu chicken, kalua pig and shrimp tempura, all served with rice and macaroni salad, or a tossed salad.

Plate sizes come in three different options: mini, regular or ekolu, also referred to as “da big boy.”

Background: Mo’ Bettahs was founded in Bountiful, Utah, in 2008 by siblings Kim and Kalani Mack, who grew up on the island of Oahu.

After being acquired by the Savory Restaurant Fund in 2017, Mo’ Bettahs has expanded to 23 locations, primarily located in Utah and Idaho.

Company officials said the restaurant chain is looking to open more Kansas City metro locations soon.

Savory also operates Via 313 Pizzeria and The Crack Shack, a chicken sandwich shop, both of which plan to open new franchises in a co-located space at the Regency Park shopping center off Metcalf in Overland Park.

Key quote: “We couldn’t be more excited to serve the great people of Kansas,” said Kalani Mack. “We are proud to offer the fresh and authentic Hawaiian cuisine that my brother and I have had the privilege of growing up with. We can’t wait to spread the ‘aloha’ spirit with our new Kansas ohana and show them Hawaii, as the locals know it.”