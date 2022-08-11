Join us for the feel-good musical comedy Sister Act August 16-21 at Starlight Theatre!

Based on the 1992 hit film, audiences are jumping to their feet with joy! Featuring original music by Tony- and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors), this uplifting musical was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won’t be a found: a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior.

Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but blows her cover in the process. Soon, the gang is giving chase, only to find themselves up against Deloris and the power of her newfound sisterhood.

Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing, and a truly moving story, Sister Act will leave audiences breathless. A sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, Sister Act is reason to REJOICE!