Bridge to Fit: 5 must do habits to feel better now than you did in your 30s

“I feel better now than I did 10 or 20 years ago” is a common phrase we hear from our members.

We all want to feel better as we age.

At BridgeFit we help busy adults lose weight, gain energy, and get strong… even if they are overwhelmed by their busy schedule, or haven’t found a solution that works long term.

We do this by creating a sustainable plan—for both inside and outside the gym—made specific to you.

So you don’t have to stress about what to do and/or how to do it.

Improving your fitness and health can be challenging. With so much health and fitness information out there, the options can be overwhelming. That makes it difficult to know where to start.

Whether you’re just starting out or you work hard at the gym and have been struggling to make progress, this blog is for YOU.

At BridgeFit, our staff has assessed hundreds of busy adults looking to increase energy, lose weight, and build strength.

One of our goals when creating a plan is to make it easy to implement and sustainable.

These five habits have the biggest impact in supporting goals and are often overlooked:

Walk 7,000-10,000 steps per day. Drink at least 8 cups of water per day. Workout 3 times a week for 60 minutes with at least 2 of the days focusing on strength training. Sleep at least 7 hours. Get your protein in. We generally recommend 1.5 to 1.8 g/kg.

If you haven’t implemented these habits, they could be the limiting factor keeping you from reaching your goals.

Now I know these may seem easy. We sometimes have people say, “I already do that!” However, when folks start tracking these habits, they realize, “WOW, THIS IS HARDER THAN I THOUGHT.”

The two hardest things about sticking with a habit is implementation in your life and choosing which initial habit will have the biggest impact moving you toward your goal.

If you are unsure of where to start or you are struggling to find a plan that doesn't waste your time or is sustainable

Here’s what people have said about BridgeFit’s Personalized Approach:

“Prior to working out, I struggled with knee and back pain when working out. I also didn’t see the results that I wanted to see. BridgeFit created a program that addressed my goals while also working through areas that I struggled in. Because of this, I can honestly say I’m in the best shape of my life. I feel better in my late 30s than I ever did in my 20s!” -Sarah

“I put on some weight over the pandemic and was unhappy with where I was at physically. I have never been a “gym guy” and had no idea where or how to get started. I have since lost weight, increased my strength, and significantly improved my endurance/conditioning. I am truly grateful for the positive impact Bridgefit has played in my much healthier lifestyle.” -Brooks

“Before working with BridgeFit, I struggled with my health and fitness due to low back pain and knee pain. Working with BridgeFit has been life changing. My posture is better. My core is stronger. And I feel energized and more able to be the active person I want to be.” -Judy

