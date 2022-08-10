Your daily planner: Wednesday, Aug. 10

Sweet! It’s National S’Mores Day. Kyle here, with our midweek pick-me-up.

Forecast: 😎 High: 88, Low: 63. Sunny and calm. We could do with more of this!

Diversions

What a long, strange trip it’s been: 2015 World Series hero Johnny Cueto is set to take the mound tonight for the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in a game against the Royals starting at 7:10 p.m. It’s also Grateful Dead Night at the K. Remaining tickets start at $10.

Public Agenda

The Board of County Canvassers , comprised of the Board of County Commissioners, convenes this morning at 9 a.m. at the County Election Office in Olathe to begin the process of reviewing and officially certifying results from the Aug. 2 primary.

The Overland Park City Council's Public Safety Committee will meet at 7 p.m. tonight and will receive a presentation from fire officials about the fire department's bid for re-accreditation, which happens every five years.

Noteworthy