Your daily planner: Wednesday, Aug. 10

Forecast: 😎 High: 88, Low: 63. Sunny and calm. We could do with more of this!
Diversions
- What a long, strange trip it’s been: 2015 World Series hero Johnny Cueto is set to take the mound tonight for the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in a game against the Royals starting at 7:10 p.m. It’s also Grateful Dead Night at the K. Remaining tickets start at $10.
Public Agenda
- The Board of County Canvassers, comprised of the Board of County Commissioners, convenes this morning at 9 a.m. at the County Election Office in Olathe to begin the process of reviewing and officially certifying results from the Aug. 2 primary.
- The Overland Park City Council’s Public Safety Committee will meet at 7 p.m. tonight and will receive a presentation from fire officials about the fire department’s bid for re-accreditation, which happens every five years.
Noteworthy
- The Olathe Planning Commission is set to review a revised site plan to allow Prairie Village-based medical device maker Artio to build a new 56,000-square-foot facility at Kansas Bioscience Park off 107th Street. [Fox 4]
- Johnson County is one of three remaining counties in Kansas that must still certify primary election results in order to finalize the count in the still too-close-to-call Republican race for state treasurer. State Rep. Steven Johnson currently leads state Sen. Caryn Tyson by just 458 votes statewide. State law requires county audits of votes for races that close but if either candidate wants a recount, they’ll have to request one by Friday. [Kansas Reflector]
- Frontier Airlines will soon begin nonstop service from Kansas City International Airport to Las Vegas. The daily service is set to start Tuesday at an introductory fare of $69. [KSHB]
