From school fees to COVID-19 — Here’s what will be different in Shawnee Mission this year

Students in the Shawnee Mission School District begin returning to school for a new year Thursday.

As the back to school activities ramp up, the Post put together a guide for families to help navigate the beginning of the year.

COVID-19 mitigation measures

For the first time in two years, masks are not on students’ back-to-school supply list. At least, they don’t have to be.

Superintendent Michelle Hubbard reminded the school board at its most recent meeting Monday that previous COVID-19 mitigation measures expired at the end of June.

That means students and staff will not be required to wear face masks for the 2022-23 school year, though they still can if they want.

As it did last year, the district will promote vaccinations for students and their families as a way to help prevent spread of the disease.

Those with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 will be excluded from school and must not be symptomatic upon return on day six. A mask must be worn at school from days six to day 10, Hubbard said.

School safety

Students are also returning to school for the first time since a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, left 19 students and two teachers dead.

The board of education reviewed its safety and security measures in place at its meeting Monday.

Aside from school and district resource officers, there are also panic alarms located in school offices, two-way radios that are interoperable with Johnson County first responder radios and a visitor management software that checks sex offender registries — among other things.

All doors are locked from the morning to the afternoon bell, and defective doors are to be reported immediately, according to the district.

At its Monday meeting, the board approved new hardwired button controls that can lock and unlock main entryway doors at all elementary and all middle schools except Hocker Grove, which will be upgraded with a button later.

Schools, as they have in past years, will have students and staff conduct lockdown, code red and evacuation drills this year.

Westwood View’s new look

A new building is ready to welcome Westwood View Pythons on Thursday, thanks to the $264 million bond issue voters approved in January 2021.

This is the first completed elementary school to be rebuilt as part of the bond issue, with four more on the future schedule.

The new building is located on the site of the former Entercom radio studios in Westwood, 4935 Belinder Avenue.

Details of the new building include several outdoor learning spaces, the ability to accommodate about twice as many students and an outdoor field for soccer and other sports.

Return of instructional resource fees

Another new thing about this school year is that instructional resource fees for elementary students are back.

Formerly known as a textbook fee, the instructional resource fee this year will be $60 for elementary students.

In addition, the fee for secondary students is going up $20 to a total of $100.

Families who do not qualify for free or reduced price lunch will also have to pay school meal fees this year. That’s a big change from the past two years during the pandemic, when school meals were free for all students. However, Congress did not extend the waiver allowing the U.S. Department to Agriculture to continue that.

A breakdown of the fees families can expect to pay this year can be found here.

Support staff shortages

Shawnee Mission, like other Johnson County school districts, is navigating another school year with staffing shortages, especially in support staff roles.