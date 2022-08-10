Prairie Village’s Rise, home of ‘best dang’ chicken, opening new location in Overland Park

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken, which advertises itself as having the “best dang” chicken sandwiches, is expanding into Overland Park.
- The owner of Rise’s franchise in the Prairie Village Shops, Ryan Cook, plans to open a second Johnson County franchise in south Overland Park this fall.
Where exactly: The restaurant will open at 7060 W. 135th St.
- Daily hours for this new location will be 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The space was previously occupied by Basha Mediterranean Grill.
What’s on the menu: From an award-winning concept based in Durham, North Carolina, Rise boasts a menu featuring a range of sweet and savory biscuit sandwiches.
- In addition to fried chicken sandwiches, other options include bacon egg and cheese and fried green tomato sandwiches.
- Outside of biscuits, Rise offers additional items like cheddar tots, donuts and coffee.
Bigger picture: This marks the second Kansas City area Rise location, but the first in the Blue Valley area.
- This is also the second location in the state for the North Carolina-based chain.
- Outside of North Carolina, Rise has locations in California, Georgia, Maryland, Tennessee and Virginia.
In their own words: “As a local owner, I am thrilled to be bringing the Rise concept to Overland Park,” said Ryan Cook, owner of Rise in Prairie Village. “Customers will love the combination of our scratch-made southern biscuits and righteous chicken. Plus, the tech-forward ease of online ordering and pickup from our heated food lockers make enjoying Rise more convenient than ever.”
