Prairie Village’s Rise, home of ‘best dang’ chicken, opening new location in Overland Park

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken, which advertises itself as having the “best dang” chicken sandwiches, is expanding into Overland Park.

The owner of Rise’s franchise in the Prairie Village Shops, Ryan Cook, plans to open a second Johnson County franchise in south Overland Park this fall.

Where exactly: The restaurant will open at 7060 W. 135th St.

Daily hours for this new location will be 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The space was previously occupied by Basha Mediterranean Grill.

What’s on the menu: From an award-winning concept based in Durham, North Carolina, Rise boasts a menu featuring a range of sweet and savory biscuit sandwiches.

In addition to fried chicken sandwiches, other options include bacon egg and cheese and fried green tomato sandwiches.

Outside of biscuits, Rise offers additional items like cheddar tots, donuts and coffee.

Bigger picture: This marks the second Kansas City area Rise location, but the first in the Blue Valley area.

This is also the second location in the state for the North Carolina-based chain.

Outside of North Carolina, Rise has locations in California, Georgia, Maryland, Tennessee and Virginia.

In their own words: “As a local owner, I am thrilled to be bringing the Rise concept to Overland Park,” said Ryan Cook, owner of Rise in Prairie Village. “Customers will love the combination of our scratch-made southern biscuits and righteous chicken. Plus, the tech-forward ease of online ordering and pickup from our heated food lockers make enjoying Rise more convenient than ever.”