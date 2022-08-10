Inside JCPRD: Sign up now for two JCPRD triathlons coming up at Kill Creek Park

By David Markham

There’s still time to sign up for two triathlons being presented by JCPRD during August, but you might want to hurry!

The two August events are the Kill Creek Park Triathlon and Duathlon on Aug. 13, and the JCPRD Kids Triathlon on Aug. 20. Both races will take place in and around Kill Creek Park, 11670 Homestead Lane, Olathe. For both races, athletes must participate and compete in the age division corresponding to their age on Dec. 31, 2022.

“I expect the Kill Creek Park Triathlon and Duathlon to fill at 350 participants,” said Special Events Coordinator Katy Renner. “The Kids Tri will absolutely fill at 250, and we’re expecting to hit that number soon, so register early!”

The Kill Creek Park Triathlon is a coed sprint triathlon open to individuals, Athena/Clydesdale, and two or three-person relay teams. This race is for ages 11 and older with participants competing in five-year age groups from 11 years old to 89+. The Kill Creek Park Sprint Triathlon consists of a 500-meter swim, followed by a 10.6-mile bike, and a 3.1-mile run.

“We’ve also added a duathlon back into the Kill Creek Park Triathlon with hopes of welcoming back those who would rather stay on dry land for the event,” Renner said.

The Kill Creek Sprint Duathlon consists of a 1.5-mile run, followed by a 10.6-mile bike, and a 3.1-mile run. The bike course for both races leaves the park and will be largely on county roads surrounding the park.

For the triathlon, fees for this event are $95 for individuals and $150 for relay entries. For the duathlon, fees are $85 for individuals and $140 for relay entries. All participants will receive a finisher’s medal at the finish line, and race T-shirts are guaranteed to those who register by Aug. 5. For more information or to register for this race, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/KS/Olathe/2021KillCreekParkTriathlon.

If it doesn’t fill prior to this, online registration for the Kill Creek Park Triathlon will close on Thursday, Aug. 11, but late registrations will be accepted during the Friday packet pickup, if space is still available. No race day registrations will be accepted.

Packet pickup will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, at the Mill Creek Activity Center, 6518 Vista Dr. Shawnee. Participants can also pick up their packets from 5:30 to 7:15 a.m. on the morning of the race at the park.

Sponsors for this event are: BikeStop, FedEx Ground, Hiland Dairy, Kurts Bars, WaterOne, and Hy-Vee.

“The Kill Creek Park Triathlon and Duathlon is the perfect race for both the new and experienced triathlete,” Renner noted. “Situating ourselves on the calendar as your ‘last hurrah,’ we are the perfect race to cap off your season. Athletes will swim in one of the most spectator-friendly courses in the metro, bike on the beautiful rolling hills of western Johnson County, and run along the beautifully maintained trails inside Kill Creek Park.”

The JCPRD Kids Triathlon will take place on Saturday, Aug. 20. This triathlon is designed to let kids ages 14 and under be the stars of the show.

Athletes up to 14 years of age will compete in individual age groups in this race that is truly an event for all abilities. The Tots Triathlon for athletes ages five and under involves a 25-meter swim/splash in the lake (athletes are allowed to wear flotation devices), a 0.15-mile bike, and a 0.20-mile run. The Super Sprint Triathlon for athletes ages six to eight involves a 100-meter swim, a 1.6-mile bike, and a 1-mile run. The Sprint Triathlon for ages nine to ten involves a 100-meter swim, a 3.2-mile bike, and a 1-mile run. The Long Triathlon for ages 11 to 14 involves a 200-meter beach or open water swim, a 4.8-mile bike, and a 2-mile run. Bike courses for the Kids Triathlon will be inside Kill Creek Park on completely closed roads.

Until registrations end on Aug. 18, the cost is $28 per child for the Tots Triathlon, and $48 per child for the Super Sprint, Sprint, and Long triathlons. To learn more and register today, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/KS/Olathe/JCPRDKidsTriathlon.

Packet pickup for the JCPRD Kids Triathlon will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, at the Mill Creek Activity Center, 6518 Vista Dr., Shawnee. Participants can also pick up their packets from 7 to 8:30 a.m. on the morning of the race at the park.

Sponsors for this event are: BikeStop, FedEx Ground, Hiland Dairy, WaterOne, and Hy-Vee.

If you are interested in volunteering or need additional information about either of these triathlons, call 913-826-2964.